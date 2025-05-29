Thousands to get £200 DWP payments

29 May 2025

Pensioner female keeping warm during cold spell, January 2025 with layed clothing, electric heaters and warm drink. In 2024 the newly elected Labour G
Pensioners who missed out on the winter fuel payments could receive the lump sum. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Thousands of households in Hull could be eligible for to up to £200 worth of payments as part of a Department for Work and Pensions scheme, it has been reported.

The Labour government is providing the cash boost to those who have lost out on winter fuel allowance and the dosh is being provided through local authorities and councils in England.

According to Birmingham Live, pensioners can receive the £200 and there is also £40 to low income families towards school uniform as well food vouchers for those eligible.

Labour has acted on the back of the decision to u-turn on the controversial cut to winter fuel allowance after local election losses.

There has been some debate over the decision, with a pensioner telling LBC's Paul Brand this week that over 65s are the “richest in society” and do not need the benefit while another caller welcomed the u-turn, saying Sir Keir Starmer had shown “dignity”.

The Derpartment for Work and Pensions has been expanding the scheme to regions around England and Hull is the latest to feel the benefit.

Hull Council leader Mike Ross said that the funding will be “used to help vulnerable residents afford the essentials”.

“We know that people are continuing to be severely impacted by the ongoing increases in the cost of living,” he said.

“No-one should have to make the choice between heating or eating when we get to the colder months, so we’ve allocated this money now to make sure we have the right things in place for the next year.”

File photo dated 19/11/14 of a generic stock photo of an elderly lady sitting at home in Liverpool with her electric fire on. Pensioners are having fewer meals, turning down their heating and visiting libraries
Labour controversially cut the winter fuel allowance benefit and then u-turned. Picture: Alamy

FAQs on Winter Fuel Allowance

How much is the state pension?

Your state pension amount depends on your National Insurance record, states the government, but the top base rate level is £230.25 a week.

Who is eligible for fuel payments?

You could get a winter fuel payment for 2024 to 2025 if you were born before 23 September 1958 (that year is expected to be brought back to 1959 for next winter) and receiving one of a set number of benefits or state pension.

Does PIP qualify for winter fuel payment?

According to Sky, receiving personal independence payment does qualify you for receiving the winter fuel payment - although this is not listed on the government’s site.

