Breaking News

Urgent hunt for mother and newborn baby after human placenta found in park

28 March 2025, 23:08

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a human placenta was found in a park in Greater Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The discovery came on Friday afternoon at Werneth Park, Oldham, Greater Manchester Police said.

The birth likely happened in the last 24 hours, experts believe.

Officers were called by a member of the public at around 2.40pm and remain at the scene.

Detective Inspector Andy Day said the mother and baby could be in need of medical attention.

He added: "I want to make it clear that at this stage our investigation is not a criminal one, but one into the welfare of a mum and baby.

"Medical experts have advised us that it is likely the birth has occurred in the last 24 hours, and it's possible that mum or baby are, or could be, in need of medical attention.

"We have several enquiries under way to try and identify who the placenta belongs to, including searching various UK databases and liaising with a number of partner agencies.

"I'm appealing to anyone who either knows the identity of mum or baby, or indeed mum herself, to come forward to us so we can ensure they are doing OK.

"I'd also appeal for anyone who has seen anything around the Werneth Park area over the last 24 hours they think might assist our enquiries to reach out."

This is a breaking story, more follows...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester City launched probe into Erling Haaland after star striker allegedly injured club mascot

Manchester City launched probe into Erling Haaland after star striker allegedly injured club mascot
uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

Winning numbers revealed as lucky Brit set to scoop UK's biggest ever jackpot with £202m EuroMillions draw
The outgoing head of NHS England has said he 'doesn't disagree'

Outgoing boss of NHS England tells LBC he is 'dismayed' at decision to axe body but 'doesn't disagree with it'
Axel Rudukubana

Prevent boss leaves role following review into Southport killer

g

Arrest after man 'attacked with scissors' in fight outside Poundland in busy shopping centre
Robert Evans, 40, who received the longer sentence, and his brother Mark Evans, 37, have been jailed for 17 and 14 years respectively.

Rotherham brothers who raped girls as young as 13 jailed for combined 31 years

World News

See more World News

A British man tackled a knifeman who went a stabbing spree in Amsterdam to the ground.

'Hero Brit' who tackled Amsterdam knifeman to ground after attacker stabbed five awarded for bravery

4 hours ago

US Vice President JD Vance

'We must have Greenland' Trump declares, as JD Vance refuses to rule out military force in US bid to take country

5 hours ago

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Israel strikes Beirut for the first time since agreeing ceasefire with Hezbollah

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News