Breaking News

Urgent hunt for mother and newborn baby after human placenta found in park

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a human placenta was found in a park in Greater Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The discovery came on Friday afternoon at Werneth Park, Oldham, Greater Manchester Police said.

The birth likely happened in the last 24 hours, experts believe.

Officers were called by a member of the public at around 2.40pm and remain at the scene.

Detective Inspector Andy Day said the mother and baby could be in need of medical attention.

He added: "I want to make it clear that at this stage our investigation is not a criminal one, but one into the welfare of a mum and baby.

"Medical experts have advised us that it is likely the birth has occurred in the last 24 hours, and it's possible that mum or baby are, or could be, in need of medical attention.

"We have several enquiries under way to try and identify who the placenta belongs to, including searching various UK databases and liaising with a number of partner agencies.

"I'm appealing to anyone who either knows the identity of mum or baby, or indeed mum herself, to come forward to us so we can ensure they are doing OK.

"I'd also appeal for anyone who has seen anything around the Werneth Park area over the last 24 hours they think might assist our enquiries to reach out."

This is a breaking story, more follows...