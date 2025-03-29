Mother and newborn baby found after urgent hunt as human placenta found in park

29 March 2025, 12:13

Werneth Park, Oldham
Werneth Park, Oldham. Picture: Google Street View

By Alice Padgett

A mum and baby have been found 'safe and well' after a human placenta was discovered in a Greater Manchester park.

The discovery came on Friday afternoon at Werneth Park, Oldham, Greater Manchester Police said.

The birth likely happened in the last 24 hours, experts believe.

Officers were called by a member of the public at around 2.40pm and remain at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said: "We are pleased to say that they are both safe and doing well.

"Alongside medical professionals, we have conducted several enquiries and are satisfied that the identity of those who have come forward match the placenta found.

"The scene will now close, and our investigation has concluded that there are no untoward circumstances.

"We want to thank members of the public who have assisted us and cooperated with the closure of the park today, and hope that this update provides closure to any earlier concerns."

Detective Inspector Andy Day of the Oldham district said previously, “Incidents of this nature are extremely rare but of course will cause concern, and we share that concern.

“I want to make it clear that at this stage our investigation is not a criminal one, but one into the welfare of a mum and baby."

