Human remains found at recycling plant in Hartlepool as probe launched

Police at the Biffa recycling plant in Hartlepool. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Human remains have been found at a recycling plant in Hartlepool, with police launching a probe into the discovery.

Officers were called to Tofts Farm Industrial Estate at around 11.40am on Sunday, after employees working at the plant discovered a number of bones.

Tests confirmed that they were human remains, prompting a police investigation.

Blue forensic tents have since been erected inside the Biffa waste processing facility.

The recycling plant remains closed while a scene is in place.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), said: "The investigation is in the very early stages and is extremely complex and sensitive due to the circumstances in which the remains have been found.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives and officers from departments across the force working at pace and conducting the investigation expeditiously to identify the remains, however this will take a considerable amount of time.

"There are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains and to establish the circumstances surrounding how they came to be at the recycling plant.

"I understand how concerning this will be for those living within our community and the wider public.

"I know there will be families who have missing loved ones and worried about the remains, and I want to reassure you that if any relevant information comes to light, we will be in touch.

"I would encourage anyone who has concerns to please speak to an officer or to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 055293."