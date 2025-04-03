Human remains found at recycling plant in Hartlepool as probe launched

3 April 2025, 07:12

Police at the Biffa recycling plant in Hartlepool
Police at the Biffa recycling plant in Hartlepool. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Human remains have been found at a recycling plant in Hartlepool, with police launching a probe into the discovery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to Tofts Farm Industrial Estate at around 11.40am on Sunday, after employees working at the plant discovered a number of bones.

Tests confirmed that they were human remains, prompting a police investigation.

Blue forensic tents have since been erected inside the Biffa waste processing facility.

The recycling plant remains closed while a scene is in place.

Read more: Funeral director charged with 64 offences including fraud, theft and preventing 30 lawful burials

Read more: 'Report your children to Prevent if they're watching misogynist videos online', police urge parents

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, from Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), said: "The investigation is in the very early stages and is extremely complex and sensitive due to the circumstances in which the remains have been found.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives and officers from departments across the force working at pace and conducting the investigation expeditiously to identify the remains, however this will take a considerable amount of time.

"There are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains and to establish the circumstances surrounding how they came to be at the recycling plant.

"I understand how concerning this will be for those living within our community and the wider public.

"I know there will be families who have missing loved ones and worried about the remains, and I want to reassure you that if any relevant information comes to light, we will be in touch.

"I would encourage anyone who has concerns to please speak to an officer or to call Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 055293."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby

Lawyer for killer nurse Lucy Letby to hand over 'fresh' evidence he hopes will clear her name
The millionaire businesswoman has called for an urgent safety review by TfL after the emergency Help Point failed in a central London station.

Millionaire business woman abandoned on Tube platform by staff after 'traumatising' assault
Police have urged parents to report their children to anti-terror programme Prevent if they are watching harmful content online

'Report your children to Prevent if they're watching misogynist videos online', police urge parents
Donald Trump signs an executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods

'Liberation Day' explained: What are Trump's tariffs and how will they impact the UK?

Julie Goodyear

Julie Goodyear's husband shares rare photo of Coronation Street star two years on from dementia diagnosis
: An aerial view shows the scorched graveyard around a church following a large blaze the previous day, on July 20, 2022 in Wennington, Greater London

Londoners urged not to have barbecues this weekend amid soaring temperatures 'because of wildfire risk'

World News

See more World News

World leaders react to US tariffs

'This is not the act of a friend': World leaders react to Trump's 'unwarranted' tariffs

10 mins ago

British couple

British couple found dead in New Zealand named - as police probe possible murder-suicide

1 hour ago

Virginia Giuffre said she had been left with 'four days to life' after the crash

Bus driver breaks silence on Virginia Giuffre crash that left her 'with four days to live'

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News