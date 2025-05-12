Hundreds gather to mark 40 years since Bradford City fire

The Valley Parade Fire Memorial at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture date: Saturday March 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Family and friends of those who died in the Bradford City fire came together to hold a 40th anniversary memorial service on Sunday.

Mourners gathered at the Bradford City Fire Memorial sculpture in Centenary Square at around 11am.

The official Bradford Brass Band played a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone before a bell tolled 56 times to pay tribute to the victims.

A wreath was also laid on behalf of the crown.

As the City Hall bell tolls 56 times, we remember the 56 lives lost on May 11 1985.



You’ll Never Walk Alone.#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/aKo23qFRSq — Bradford City AFC (P) (@officialbantams) May 11, 2025

Mayor of Bradford Beverley Mullaney said: "It is important to the city and district that we take time to remember those who were affected and those who continue to be affected by the tragic events on 11 May 1985."

She said she hopes the service will allow those affected by the fire to “come together and pay tribute.”

The Bradford City fire took place during the club’s final match of the season against Lincoln City, killing 56 people.