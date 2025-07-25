Hundreds gather at community vigil for mother and children killed in Co Fermanagh shooting

25 July 2025, 22:34

People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13.
People attend a vigil for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Hundreds of people have gathered at a community vigil to pay their respects to a woman and her two teenage children who died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People embraced each other as they remembered Vanessa Whyte, 45, a vet originally from Co Clare, her son James, 14, and daughter Sara, 13.

The vigil was organised by a community group and held at the primary school, Maguiresbridge Primary School, where James and Sara previously attended.

A book of condolence, set up next to a framed photo of the family and surrounded by white flowers and candles, was also opened at the school.

Honor Irvine, principal of Maguiresbridge Primary School, spoke fondly about James and Sara.

“I’m a teaching principal so I taught them both for two years,” she told the PA news agency.

Read more: Trump touches down in Scotland ahead of meeting the PM and says: 'Stop the windmills and stop immigration'

Read more: Smiling teenage killers jailed for life for machete attack on 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa on London bus

Candles surround a photograph of shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13, during a vigil at Maguiresbridge Primary School, in Co Fermanagh.
Candles surround a photograph of shooting victims Vanessa Whyte, 45 and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13, during a vigil at Maguiresbridge Primary School, in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Alamy

“James was full of fun, always laughing, loved to get a laugh, loved to be outdoors.

“Sara was the same. Sara loved outdoors, bit of a tomboy, and the two of them got on very well, (had) lots of friends and were very popular in school.”

She described their mother Vanessa, who was a member of the parents’ support group which organised fundraisers for the school, as “full of life”.

She said the vigil, facilitated by the school, offered a place for the community to grieve together.

The vigil was organised by the Village Rural Development Association to give people an opportunity to “come together and support each other at this difficult time”.

Flowers, an Arsenal shirt and a teddy bear laid close to the scene of the triple shooting on Wednesday of Vanessa Whyte, 45, and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13.
Flowers, an Arsenal shirt and a teddy bear laid close to the scene of the triple shooting on Wednesday of Vanessa Whyte, 45, and her children, James, 14, and Sara, 13. Picture: Alamy

“This is an opportunity for our village to stand together in the face of such grief,” it said in a statement on social media.

Teddy bears, flowers and an Arsenal football top with written notes have been laid close to scene of the incident in Drummeer Road.

A fourth person, a man who was a member of the same household, remains in a serious condition in hospital in Belfast following the incident on Wednesday.

A murder investigation has been launched and police said a triple murder and attempted suicide is one line of inquiry being pursued.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dame Cleo Laine was a Grammy award-winning, leading figure of the British jazz music scene

Dame Cleo Laine, the 'First Lady of Jazz’, dies aged 97 as tributes pour in

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after he arrived at Prestwick Airport

Trump touches down in Scotland ahead of meeting the PM and says: 'Stop the windmills and stop immigration'
Wrexham have made an ambitious approach for Christian Eriksen, according to the former Manchester United midfielder’s agent.

Wrexham make surprising approach for Danish footballer Christian Eriksen

England forward Lauren James is facing a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s Euro 2025 final with Spain.

England’s Lauren James in race against time to recover from injury as Euro 2025 final draws ever closer
The Forth Road Bridge was closed to traffic on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block a tanker.

Forth Road Bridge closed as 10 Greenpeace activists hang from ropes

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is hoping to become Ireland's next president, a court has heard.

Riverdance star Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency

World News

See more World News

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

10 hours ago

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

12 hours ago

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News