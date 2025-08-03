Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

3 August 2025, 00:49

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)
Up to 300 seriously ill children will be evacuated from Gaza and treated by the NHS under new plans due to be unveiled within weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Up to 300 seriously ill children will be evacuated from Gaza and treated by the NHS under new plans due to be unveiled within weeks.

The Government is preparing to allow hundreds of sick young people into Britain to receive medical care, according to the Sunday Times.

This new scheme will work in conjunction with a scheme by group Project Pure Hope which brought sick and injured Gazan children to volunteer medical professionals.

Only three children have been granted medical visas to the UK since war started in October 2023.

The reports come the day after Hamas said it would not disarm until a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is recognition.

In a statement, Hamas said it was responding to "media reports quoting US envoy Steve Witkoff, claiming [Hamas] has shown willingness to disarm".

It continued: "We reaffirm that resistance and its arms are a legitimate national and legal right as long as the occupation continues.

"This right is recognised by international laws and norms, and it cannot be relinquished except through the full restoration of our national rights - first and foremost, the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Hamas called Mr Witkoff's trip to a US aid distribution centre - which has seen several deaths in recent weeks - as "nothing more than a premeditated staged show".

