Ibiza Rocks pauses events after two Brits die at venue

A popular Ibiza music venue and hotel has cancelled its upcoming events following the deaths of two British men in separate incidents.

19-year-old Gary Kelly died at the hotel and music venue on Monday, while 26-year-old Evan Thomas passed away in early July.

The two incidents occurred in similar circumstances, with both Mr Kelly and Mr Thomas falling to their deaths.

Ibiza Rocks said it was "deeply shocked and devastated" by the two deaths and announced it would be pausing events due to "the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved".

Ibiza Rocks added: "The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."

Tributes for Mr Kelly have described him as 'talented and charismatic'.

His ice hockey team - the Dundee Stars - said in a statement on Monday they were 'truly devastated' to learn of his death.

"We send our thoughts and condolences to Gary's family, partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news.

"Gary was a hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him.

"His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed. We respect and support the family's request for privacy at this extremely difficult time," the statement read.

His former team, Aberdeen Lynx, also paid tribute, calling him one of their 'brightest stars'.

Their statement read: “The Lynx family is heartbroken to share the devastating news of the sudden passing of one of our brightest young stars, Gary Kelly, while on holiday.

“Gary was more than just a talented hockey player — he was a young man full of heart, passion, and dedication. On the ice, he gave everything he had. Off the ice, he brought energy, kindness, and an infectious love of life that lifted everyone around him.

“He wore his heart on his sleeve, and that spirit left a lasting mark on our team, our club, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”They said his potential was “limitless”, adding that he was “simply a brilliant person to be around.”

The team offered its “deepest condolences” to Gary's loved ones during this 'unimaginably

difficult time'. "He was part of our family, and his absence leaves a hole that cannot be filled.'Rest easy, Gary — you will always be one of our brightest stars," they added.

Ibiza Rocks said: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred.

“Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time."