Iconic UK nightclub ranked one of the best in the world to close its doors forever as clubbers lament 'end of an era'

Motion, Bristol, is set to close its doors for the final time. Picture: @MotionBristol - Instagram

By Shannon Cook

A legendary UK nightclub is to close its doors forever in just weeks as nightclub goers hail 'end of an era'.

Long-running music venue Motion is a cornerstone of Bristol's nightlife scene, having hosted worldwide acts including Fatboy Slim, The Chemical Brothers, Chase and Status and Rudimental.

The legendary club previously topped the list of the Best Large Club in the UK in the DJ Mag Best of British Awards.

Owners of the Grade II listed venue - set on the same site in Temple Meads for nearly 20 years - are appealing for support to save the legendary nightclub.

The club has launched a new campaign called #KEEPMOTIONMOVING in a bid to raise £250,000 to secure “a permanent home for Motion by relocating to a freehold property in Bristol”.

The plan to relocate Motion and its sister venue Marble Factory has been called 'Motion 2.0', which the club say will help protect the venue from "external pressures" that have "already forced the closure of numerous venues across the country".

'Devastating blow'

In a post shared on Instagram, the club wrote: "It’s not easy to put this into words.

“In July 2025, we will be closing the doors of Motion on Avon Street for the very last time.”

The club explained they had "done everything we could to change the outcome".

The statement continued: "We submitted a detailed bid to buy the site, backed by full funding and a long-term vision for its future. But despite doing everything right, it's become increasingly clear: we will not be open past July.

"This isn't just the end of a lease. It's the end of an era, not just for us but for the entire community who have collectively built something special here."

The club's Managing Director, Daniel Law-Deeks, said: “Motion is more than just a club, it’s a cultural institution that has put Bristol on the global music map.

“Losing it would be a devastating blow to the city’s nightlife, economy, and creative industries. We need our community’s support now more than ever to ensure Motion’s legacy continues.”

Clubbers lamented the news, with one Instagram user slamming the closure: "Such a stupid decision from the owners and developers. Student accommodation for what students!? No one will want to come to the city if the clubs and venues aren't here."

British DJs such as Sarah Story also showed their support, with Story simply sharing three red heart emojis under the club's Instagram post.

Meanwhile musician Goddard penned: 'One door closes another opens. Motion 2.0'.

The club is asking for donations or investments from the community, rewarding those who donate with "exclusive rewards" including limited edition merchandise, VIP guest list access and "lifetime membership opportunities".

The club revealed it was facing closure in late 2024 after the owners rejected requests for an extension to its lease and offers to buy the building.

In a social media post announcing the impending expiration of its lease, shared in November last year, electronic DJ Eats Everything called the news "depressing", adding: "Surely there are other places to build houses instead of destroying places of cultural importance like this great place.

The DJ continued: "Greed, as per, is destroying things. I hope we can find some way to stop this", signing off with "long live Motion".