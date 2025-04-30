Ikea opens flagship Oxford Street store after 18-month delay in ‘rejuvenation’ of shopping area

A general exterior view of the New IKEA store due to open on May 1st in Oxford Street. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Ikea is finally opening its delayed Oxford Street store on Thursday amid the "rejuvenation" of the area as a shopping destination.

The world's largest furniture retailer has taken over the former Topshop base in the capital to open a three-floor outlet selling around 6,000 products, of which 3,500 can be carried away by customers immediately, and the rest ordered for home delivery, click and collect or collection off site from lockers and other pick-up points.

It includes three "curated shops" created by Londoners to "reflect and celebrate the character and diversity of the city's residents".

Ikea said its "roomsets" - the spaces in all of its stores that show complete rooms put together - have been created with "real people" who live in London, and include set-ups for working from home and running a small business, inspiration for properties with period features, ideas for basement rooms with little natural light, and designs for balconies.

In a global first for the firm, the store will feature a live studio with broadcasting capabilities enabling it to host events such as cooking demonstrations.

It will also have a Re-Shop and Re-Use section where customers can buy second-hand and discontinued Ikea products.

A 130-seat Swedish deli will allow visitors to dine "affordably" in the city centre on dishes including hot dogs from 85p and meatballs or plantballs starting at £4.95, with takeaway options also available.

It is the second UK high street store for the company - the first opened in Hammersmith in 2022 - which it described as a "milestone" in a strategy to expand its presence in city centres with smaller formats, increasing accessibility for customers.

Another city centre store, in central Brighton, is set to open this summer, followed by three smaller stores in Chester, Harlow and Norwich this year.

The company said it had further specific areas of interest including in London, the Midlands and the North West, but no new locations to confirm yet.

Peter Jelkeby, chief executive and chief sustainability officer of Ikea UK, said: "We continue to dedicate our energy to our UK expansion plans and investing heavily to become more accessible.

Shoppers and visitors outside the new Ikea store on Oxford Street. Picture: Getty

"To complement our existing stores, we are laser-focused on continuing to innovate to reach more customers, with a network of new, smaller stores that offer different experiences, as well as new services that meet all of our customers' needs - no matter where they live."

The firm described its new location as at the "heart of one of the world's most dynamic shopping streets".

Ingka Investment, the investment arm of the retail group, bought the Grade II listed building at 214 Oxford Street after Topshop owner Arcadia fell into administration.

Work started on the site in 2022, with original plans to open the location by autumn 2023, but the renovations were dogged by complications, including water leaks in the building's basement.

Tolga Oncu, Ingka retail manager, said: "Adding Oxford Street to the Ikea map is a special moment for us.

"This store, on one of the busiest and most well-known streets in the world, exemplifies our ambition to innovate our retail presence and bring Ikea to where our customers live, work, and socialise.

"Offering our well-designed and affordable products to more people in city centres across the globe remains our way forward."

The store's opening is seen as a crucial part of the revival of Oxford Street, which suffered a slump in visitor numbers during the Covid pandemic, leading to sites sitting vacant and the opening of a string of American sweet shops.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "It's fantastic news that Ikea is opening a new flagship store on Oxford Street.

"It's a huge vote of confidence in London, in our economy and in our plans to rejuvenate Oxford Street and unlock its true potential.

"Oxford Street is one of the most famous shopping destinations in the world and we want to give it a new lease of life.

"This involves attracting brilliant companies like Ikea, which will help to create new jobs and increase footfall.

"We have developed bold proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street and to establish it as a global leader for shopping, leisure and outdoor events.

"The consultation on these plans closes on May 2 so I encourage everyone to have their say."