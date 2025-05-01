Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?

1 May 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 13:11

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.
Staff get ready to welcome customers inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hundreds gathered on Oxford Street this morning hoping to become the first shoppers to enter London’s newest IKEA.

The £450 million superstore is seen by many, including London’s mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan, as a key part of restoring the iconic London street to its glory days.

Over 400 people queued to be some of the first to see the new three-floor store, with its over 6,000 products - 3,500 can be taken home straight from the showroom.

Staff waited for the shoppers in yellow and blue tops, waving flags and holding balloons displaying Sweden's iconic colours.

Sir Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, officially opens the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.
Sir Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, officially opens the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy
Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.
Over 400 people queued to be some of the first to see the new three-floor store. Picture: Alamy

Sir Sadiq told LBC from the scene that this grand opening can help restore Oxford Street to its former glory by attracting other large businesses.

He said: “I want Oxford St to be a place not for second-rate candy stores, it should be iconic and this should give other businesses confidence to come here.”

Sir Sadiq smiled alongside staff as he cut the ribbon to officially open the shop for the first time.

While there is excitement surrounding this new store, some have expressed concerns over how customers will transport their products home - as there is no parking.

The new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.
General views of the IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street. Picture: Alamy

This means you’ll have to carry anything you buy, which if you have ever been to IKEA’s, may be a bit of an issue.

Unsurprisingly, the shop features a Swedish deli, seating 130 people, that will sell IKEA’s famous hot dogs and meatballs.

But in a first for the company, the store features a live studio with broadcasting capabilities to host live events.

Speaking to LBC, IKEA’S UK CEO Peter Jelkeby said: “We learned along the way this wouldn’t be easy, delays to opening but no regrets choosing here.

“We are setting a statement that there is a future on Oxford Street, we are supporting pedestrianisation plans and we believe in the future of the UK Economy.”

He also revealed his favourite IKEA food is not their famous meatballs but instead cured salmon.

