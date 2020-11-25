'I’ll make that decision': Lindsay Hoyle reprimands Boris Johnson during PMQs

25 November 2020, 14:52

By Kate Buck

The Prime Minister has received a dressing down from the Speaker of the House of Commons after he tried to question Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.

Boris Johnson once again had to appear in the Commons chamber via video link after he came into contact with somebody who had Covid-19.

But as he and the Labour leader clashed once again during the weekly session, Sir Lindsay Hoyle took issue with Mr Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions after he asked the Labour leader about Jeremy Corbyn's membership of the party amid the ongoing anti-Semitism row.

Mr Johnson was told by the Speaker: "It actually is Prime Minister's Questions, not Leader of the Opposition questions."

The PM had tried to flip a question from Sir Keir about who was leaking information within his Government.

Mr Johnson asked: "I'd take them a lot more seriously, frankly, Mr Speaker, if the Leader of the Opposition could explain whether or why the right honourable member for Islington North (Jeremy Corbyn) is still a member of the Labour Party.

Boris Johnson was told off by Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Boris Johnson was told off by Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Picture: PA

"Does he support the right honourable member for Islington North's membership of the Labour Party, yes or no, why doesn't he answer that question?"

The PM hit back at Sir Lindsay's interjection, saying: "I think it's a reasonable question" before the Speaker declared it was his "decision".

Prompting laughter from MPs inside the Commons, the Speaker joked: "Thankfully we've got the sound... we don't want to lose it."

Read more: Rishi Sunak cuts public sector pay but gives boost to jobs in Covid 'emergency'

The Prime Minister then finished the brief spat by shouting: "It was your end last time, by the way."

He was referencing the moment his video feed was muted during his coronavirus announcement on Monday.

A straight-faced Sir Keir accused the Prime Minister of "running away" from the "problems" occurring from within the Government.

Mr Johnson shouted down the camera "oh yeah" five times in response.

It is not the first time the Prime Minister has been admonished by Sir Lindsay in the Commons.

In September, Mr Johnson was warned not to treat Parliament with "contempt" over the Government's response to coronavirus legislation.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

The latest deaths come as England is set to enter tiers before Christmas

UK records another 696 Covid-19 deaths - highest since start of May

44 mins ago

Football legend Diego Maradona has died aged 60

Diego Maradona: Argentinian football legend has died aged 60

1 hour ago

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg has resigned in protest at the cut in overseas aid announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg resigns after foreign aid cut

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

A police car in the area where a stabbing occurred

Suspect in Swiss knife attack had tried to travel to Syria

1 min ago

Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Iran says British-Australian academic freed in exchange for three Iranians

31 mins ago

Protesters in Thailand

Thai protesters push on despite charges of royal defamation

51 mins ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

23 hours ago

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

23 hours ago

How will Biden's appointment of anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

How will Biden's appointment of an anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London