20 April 2025, 22:38

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert. Picture: Alamy / Uni of Swansea

By Danielle de Wolfe

Incels ‘need speed dating to re-integrate with society,’ a world-leading expert on extremist behaviour has claimed.

Andrew Thomas, a senior lecturer at the University of Swansea, has claimed that relationship coaching could be the answer to helping those radicalised by on and offline misogynistic ideologies.

The professor, who has previously authored the largest global study into incels published by the Commission for Counter Extremism (CCE), reportedly suggests harnessing the power of "dating coaches" and "speed dating" in a bid to assist with reintegration.

He claims that using dating coaches could help incels learn how to form relationships, instead of holding the permanent view that their situation will never change.

The comments come off the back of national discussions surrounding misogyny and incel culture, with hit Netflix series Adolescence bringing the subject onto the national agenda.

Thomas said that the hit Netflix show has opened the public’s eyes to incel culture.

Adolescence Owen Cooper
Adolescence Owen Cooper. Picture: Alamy

According to the expert's latest paper, which was published in January just months before the show hit streaming platforms, society does not fear incels - but instead pities them.

Thomas told The Times that the idea was “not about getting these guys laid”, which he called an “unhelpful” interpretation of his advice.

“My perspective is that for a lot of these guys there’s a huge deficit in knowing how to have any sort of social relationship at all.

"And helping them with that puts them in a social position where it’s harder to hold the views that they have.

“It’s very easy to walk around hating 50 per cent of the population if you’re never subjected to that half of the population.”

Incels are a group of individuals who often subscribe to a “black pill” outlook — a view that suggests that nothing they do will ultimately improve their romantic prospects.

Highlighting research from Singapore, the expert suggests the data found that dating coaches could assist young men form meaningful relationships.

The research ultimately found this could lead to successful longer-term relationship prospects.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer met with the creators of hit Netflix show Adolescence following its success.

The government later announced the drama is set to be shown in secondary schools.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson (right) of the television show Adolescence, along with charities and young people, at 10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets with writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson (right) of the television show Adolescence, along with charities and young people, at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

The gripping four-part series has been praised for its gritty portrayal of the impact of controversial male influencers such as Andrew Tate on the behaviour of boys and young men.

Starmer confirmed it will be made available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+, with the healthy relationships charity Tender providing guidance and resources for teachers, parents and carers.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard.

“It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show."

