‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

Protesters with Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London,. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A protest against the use of a hotel to accommodate asylum seekers will see an “increased police presence”, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The force has imposed conditions on a protest and counter protest outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London, on Saturday.

A protest and counter protest will also take place in Newcastle outside The New Bridge Hotel on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said the protest against the use of the Islington hotel was organised by local residents under the banner “Thistle Barbican needs to go – locals say no”.

A counter protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and supported by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as other groups including Finsbury Park Mosque and Islington Labour Party, will also take place.

Police said the anti-asylum hotel protest had been “endorsed by groups from outside the local community which is likely to increase the number of people attending”.

Online groups that have voiced support for the protest include “Patriots of Britain” and “Together for the Children”.

The Metropolitan Police said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

Conditions on the anti-asylum hotel protest include that anyone participating must remain within King Charles Square and that the assembly must not begin before 1pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Police said conditions on the counter protest include that participants must remain in Lever Street, near the junction with Central Street, and that the assembly must not begin before 12pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Chief Superintendent Clair Haynes, in charge of the policing operation, said: “We have been in discussions with the organisers of both protests in recent days, building on the ongoing engagement between local officers, community groups and partners.

“We understand that there are strongly held views on all sides.

“Our officers will police without fear or favour, ensuring those exercising their right to protest can do so safely but intervening at the first sign of actions that cross the line into criminality.

“We have used our powers under the Public Order Act to put conditions in place to prevent serious disorder and to minimise serious disruption to the lives of people and businesses in the local community.

“Those conditions identify two distinct protest areas where the protests must take place, meaning the groups will be separated but still within sight and sound of each other.”

There are also posts online advertising a “for our children, for our future” protest in Newcastle on Saturday outside The New Bridge Hotel.

A “stop the far right and fascists in Newcastle” counter protest has been organised by Stand Up To Racism at the nearby Laing Art Gallery.

In a statement, the organisers of the counter protest said: “Yet again far-right and fascist thugs are intent on bringing their message of hate to Newcastle. They aim to build on years of Islamophobia, anti-migrant sentiment and scapegoating.

“In Epping and elsewhere recently we have already seen intimidation and violence aimed at refugees, migrants and asylum seekers.

“Newcastle, like the rest of the North East, has a well-earned reputation for unity in the face of those who seek to divide us. Whatever problems we face, racism and division are not the answer.”

Northumbria Police have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, about 100 people attended a protest outside the Stanwell Hotel in Spelthorne, Surrey, on Friday evening, during which a packet of lit firelighters was thrown at police, Surrey Police said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson and inquiries are ongoing to trace another suspect, the force said.

Officers also arrested a man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and aggravated trespass following a protest at the same location on Thursday evening.