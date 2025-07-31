Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks

31 July 2025, 10:33 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 11:34

Adult sites have brought in age checks to stop children accessing them
Adult sites have brought in age checks to stop children accessing them. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The UK’s communications watchdog is investigating four companies over whether they have put in place age checks to protect children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ofcom has launched investigations into the compliance of four companies - which collectively run 34 pornography sites - with new age-check requirements under the UK's Online Safety Act, the regulator said.

Ofcom said it had opened formal investigations into whether 8579 LLC, AVS Group Ltd, Kick Online Entertainment S.A. and Trendio Ltd had highly effective age checks in place to protect children from encountering pornography across 34 websites.

The regulator said it prioritised the companies based on the risk of harm posed by the services they operated and their user numbers.

Read more: VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life

Collectively, the websites had more than nine million unique monthly UK visitors, Ofcom said.

The new cases add to Ofcom's 11 investigations already in progress into 4chan, an online suicide forum, seven file-sharing services, First Time Videos LLC and Itai Tech Ltd.

Ofcom said it expected to make further enforcement announcements in the coming months.

New online safety protections for children came into force on July 25.

Download the LBC app
Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC

Since that date, so-called "risky" sites and apps have been expected to use what the regulator has described as highly effective age checks to identify which users are children and subsequently prevent them from accessing pornography, as well as other harmful content including self-harm, suicide, eating disorders and extreme violence.

In a statement, Ofcom said: "Where we identify compliance failures, we can require platforms to take specific steps to come into compliance.

"We can also impose fines of up to £18 million or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is greater.

"Where appropriate, in the most serious cases, we can seek a court order for business disruption measures, such as requiring payment providers or advertisers to withdraw their services from a platform, or requiring internet service providers to block access to a site in the UK."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A boy preparing, measuring and mixing ingredients in a GCSE food class

Exam board faces £350,000 fine after more than 1,500 students received wrong GCSE results

Coronavirus, flu or measles vaccine concept. Medic, doctor, nurse, health practitioner vaccinates teenage boy with vaccine in syringe. She is wearing

Parents urged to prioritise vaccine catch-ups as measles cases remain high

Passengers at Heathrow during the delays yesterday

Holidaymakers face days of chaos and may not get compensation after air traffic control meltdown
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London.

'I would have met Epstein if I was older', Nigel Farage tells LBC

Performers have told LBC rising costs of performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival are being exacerbated by the city council's short-term let licensing law.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival 'at risk' as council 'not enforcing' controversial law

Gilligan is now in a relationship with model Taia Tulher, and the pair are expecting their first child together soon

Top TV comedian secretly fathers love child – and another baby is on the way

World News

See more World News

isplaced Palestinians received food aid from a U.S.-backed foundation that pledged to distribute humanitarian assistance.

At least 48 killed and 300 injured while waiting for aid in Gaza, officials say

4 hours ago

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian authority on Wednesday.

Canada says it will recognise a Palestinian state at UN general assembly - following France and UK

11 hours ago

In footage shared online, passengers were seen sprinting to catch their cruise - while others reported being left behind on the island.

Moment cruise ships abandon passengers in 'danger zone' amid tsunami warning triggered by 8.8 magnitude earthquake

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News