Lines blocked after train collides with car on level crossing

All railway lines have been blocked after a train collided with a car on a level crossing in Essex. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

All railway lines have been blocked after a train collided with a car on a level crossing in Suffolk.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The crash took plac on Sunday afternoon between Colchester and Ipswich, Greater Anglia said.

Emergency services and Network Rail response teams have been sent to the scene, Greater Anglia added.

Medics were called to Station Road in Bentley and one person was assessed at the scene - but no-one was injured in the incident, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said.

Routes between Colchester, Ipswich and Norwich have been affected.

⚠ Due to a collision at a level crossing between Colchester and Ipswich, all lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until further notice.



All service updates 👇 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 11, 2025

Greater Anglia posted on X saying: "Due to a collision at a level crossing between Colchester and Ipswich, all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until further notice."

It later added: "We have been made aware of a train hitting a car at a level crossing between Colchester and Ipswich.

"Emergency services and Network Rail response teams have been dispatched, as well as train engineers.

"We currently have no estimate for when the line will re-open until response teams arrive."

Routes between Colchester, Ipswich and Norwich have been affected.

Rail replacement buses will run between Ipswich and Colchester, calling at Manningtree, in both directions, Greater Anglia said.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance and the BASICS critical care paramedic car was sent to Station Road Bentley this afternoon following reports of a vehicle struck by a train. "One person was assessed at the scene, but no-one was injured in the incident."