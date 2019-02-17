Isis Bride Shamima Begum Gives Birth In Syria

17 February 2019, 11:02 | Updated: 17 February 2019, 12:52

15-year-old Amira Abase, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Shamima Begum before catching a flight to Turkey in 2015 to join the Islamic State group
15-year-old Amira Abase, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Shamima Begum before catching a flight to Turkey in 2015 to join the Islamic State group. Picture: PA

One of the four schoolgirls who fled London to join Isis in Syria has given birth days after pleading Britain to help her return home.

A pregnant 19-year-old Shamima Begum spoke to British reporters in a Syrian refugee camp, where she made her plea for Britain to help her return home to have her child.

But a family statement says that Ms Begum has now given birth to a son.

A statement released by the family lawyer said: "We, the family of Shamima Begum, have been informed that Shamima has given birth to her child, we understand that both she and the baby are in good health."

Ms Begum travelled to Syria with two other girls, Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, in February 2015, but Ms Sultana was reported killed two years ago.

A fourth girl, Sharmeena Begum, also fled to Syria two months earlier. Her father told LBC that she was "brainwashed" by Isis and hopes to see her again soon.

But speaking to reporters, the now 19-year-old Shamima said that she had never seen an execution during her time with Isis, "but I saw a beheaded head in the bin".

"It didn't faze me at all," she added.

