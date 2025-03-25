Isle of Man becomes first parliament in British Isles to pass assisted dying legislation

Protesting in London for changes in Assisted Dying law in UK. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Isle of Man is poised to become the first region in the UK to legalise assisted dying, after a bill passed its final parliamentary obstacle before receiving royal assent.

The bill can now be sent for assent, making it the first parliament in the British Isles to take this step.

Adults with a prognosis of 12 months or less to live would be given the right to choose to die, under the provisions in the Assisted Dying Bill 2023.

According to Dr. Alex Allinson, a GP and politician who introduced the private member's bill in 2022, the legislation will provide terminally ill individuals with "autonomy and choice" at the end of their lives.

With the upper chamber of parliament voting in favor of the proposed legislation, the bill will now proceed to royal assent, after which it will be officially enacted.

On Tuesday, members of the legislative council gave their approval for the final reading of the Assisted Dying Bill.