'It's not the right thing to do' - John Swinney to vote against assisted dying in Scotland

John Swinney will vote against assisted dying legislation in Holyrood next week. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney has revealed he will vote against assisted dying legislation because it "is the wrong course for us to take as a society."

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is due to be debated on its principles in Holyrood next Tuesday.

MSPs will have a free vote and not be whipped on party lines.

And the First Minister has now revealed he will vote against - as he has twice before when similar legislation has been brought to the Scottish Parliament.

He told LBC he had "agonised" over coming to a decision on the latest Bill, brought forward by Scottish Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur.

"This is not a decision I have come to easily," he said. "I have thought about the issue in principle, do I think it is appropriate for us to have provision in law for assisted dying? I have come to the conclusion in principle I don't think we should have that. That is my individual view."

He said that he was concerned such legislation would change the relationship between doctors and patients, that vulnerable people "may feel they should terminate their life prematurely because they think they're a burden" and that "extra provisions could be put into the scope of the legislation" in later years.

Asked if he could see himself changing his mind if the Bill does pass at Stage 1 and is then amended to address concerns, before being brought back for a final vote, he said: "I don't agree it's the right thing to do, in principle. I just think it's the wrong area to open up in our society. I have agonised over it but I just think it's the wrong course for us to take as a society."

He admitted that his Christian faith and his wife's terminal condition - she has Multiple Sclerosis - also had an influence on this decision.

"I cannot separate who I am from this issue," he said. "I am a man of faith and I can't separate myself from that. It's an incredibly personal decision, I'm conscious of the fact that I have thought about my wife, about the fact she has a terminal condition, I just couldn't bring myself to thinking about this provision being any part of what lies ahead."

The Bill aims to allow those at the advanced stage of a terminal illness to seek help to end their life, but if it fails to win a majority in Tuesday's vote it will not proceed any further.

Mr Swinney paid tribute to Mr McArthur, saying his "careful and diligent work" had led to a "much better Bill" than previous attempts.

With MSPs having a free vote on the matter, he made clear: "I only have one vote, the same as every other MSP in the chamber, and that is exactly how it should be on an issue like this. I do not set out my views today in order to seek to influence anyone else's vote.

"I am simply conscious because I hold the office of First Minister people are understandably keen to hear what the First Minister thinks about the legislation."

Opponents of assisted dying welcomed the First Minister's stance, with Miro Griffiths, spokesman for the Better Way campaign group, saying: "It's encouraging to see an experienced politician highlighting problems with 'assisted dying', including the potential for mission creep in legislation.

"The doubts MSPs have about the Bill before Holyrood are well founded - problems are not solvable. People would feel pressure to die due to inequality, coercion of vulnerable people could not be ruled out and eligibility criteria would be challenged in the courts.

"MSPs should vote down the dangerous and unworkable assisted dying Bill and focus on improving ethical and progressive forms of support."

Liam McArthur MSP said that given Mr Swinney's opposition to previous Bills he had "always been aware that I was unlikely to win his support".

He added: "Nevertheless, I would like to thank him for his considered approach, the time he has taken to discuss the issue with me, and his recognition that in this vote he does not speak for his party but solely on a personal basis.

"This is an issue on which an overwhelming majority of people of Scotland believe a change in the law is required. Public polling is consistent across age range, disability status, geographic area and religious belief: Scots want a change in the law to allow terminally ill people the choice of an assisted death.

"This Bill has been a long time coming but it does now offer the opportunity to provide that compassionate choice for the small number of terminally ill Scots who need it."