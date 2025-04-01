Mystery of Brit who vanished on stag do after leaving Spanish airport - as friends fly out to join search

1 April 2025, 12:51

Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday
Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

By Asher McShane

A search is under way for a Briton who has gone missing after leaving a Spanish airport.

Jason Taylor, 36, was due to return to the UK on a flight from Alicante-Elche Airport on Saturday morning but left following an issue with his boarding pass.

The Welsh engineer was last spotted queuing to board, waiting for several minutes before suddenly leaving the building towards Torrellano.

CCTV footage shows him walking out of the airport after having trouble with his boarding pass, and without a phone.

Friends of Mr Taylor, from Powys, who have been searching for him said he had been seen on CCTV cameras leaving the airport on foot.

Jason's friend Gaz Edmunds wrote on Facebook that he had become separated from the group after they arrived at the airport at around 8.30am on Saturday.

They had an hour and a half to reach the gate before it closed for their 10.30am flight back to Birmingham.

But Jason had lost his phone and had to get his boarding pass from someone else in the ground, who had already gone through the gate, Gaz explained. 

"We tried several times to scan his boarding pass but it was not accepted and the gate would not open, an error message came up saying to contact the airline."

He said Jason had gone to ask for help while one other member of their group stayed behind.

That was the last they heard of him.

"Jason went to go and ask for assistance. One member of the group waited behind the gate for him to return but this was the last we saw or heard from him.

"It is very unlike Jason and the family is worried sick. Jason was not ill, or drunk or incapable.

"We have several people flying back out today to try to find him and understand what has happened."

Dyfed-Powys Police, which has issued an appeal, said Mr Taylor was last seen wearing a white collared t-shirt, dark shorts and white trainers and had a black wheeled suitcase.

