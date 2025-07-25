Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Debbie Duncan said her son's death 'touched the hearts of the nation'. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

Jay Slater's mother told an inquest into her son's death he had "touch the hearts of the nation".

Debbie Duncan gave a tribute to the 19-year-old, whose death from head injuries in Tenerife last summer was ruled an accident, following a two-day hearing at Preston Coroner's Court ending on Friday.

The teen suffered a severe head trauma and a fractured skull when he fell 20-25ft into a ravine.

His body was found by a mountain rescue team in a remote part of the Spanish island after a four-week search.

Coroner Dr James Adeley ruled Mr Slater, who had taken a number of drugs, had fallen in a dangerous ravine, suffering un-survivable head injuries while try to walk back to his holiday let across mountainous terrain in Tenerife, in July last year.

Ms Duncan, accompanied by the teenager's father, Warren Slater, wept as she told the court her son was "full of fun and was always a joy to be around" with many friends.

Jay suffered a severe head trauma and a fractured skull when he fell 20-25ft into a ravine. Picture: Social media

He was close to completing his apprenticeship as a bricklayer, was learning to drive and had been "counting down the days" to his first holiday with friends abroad.

"Not in a million years did we predict what was to unfold," she said.

"He had a large circle of good friends who have been left devastated at his tragic death.

"Our lives will never be the same without Jay in it."

Picture: Alamy

Her son's disappearance prompted huge media coverage and sparked a multitude of conspiracy theories on social media.

Ms Duncan added: "He may of just been a story for the past 13 months, a story full of untruths. He did touch the hearts of the nation and that overwhelms us.

"We ask you to please now let Jay rest in eternal peace."