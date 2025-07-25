Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

25 July 2025, 11:13 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 11:41

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife
Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Jay Slater, 19, who went missing in Tenerife last summer sparking a huge search, died by accident after falling from a height of around 20 to 25 metres, a coroner has concluded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teen suffered a severe head trauma and a fractured skull when he fell in a ravine.

His body was found by a mountain rescue team in a remote part of the Spanish island after a four-week search.

Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was holidaying at the popular holiday destination and had been to the NRG music festival with friends at the Papagayo nightclub in the resort of Playa de las Americas on June 16 last year.

He is believed to have gone to the Airbnb holiday rental apartment near Masca in the early hours of the next morning before vanishing, and was reported missing on June 18.

Evidence suggests he left the flat hours later, attempted to walk back to his own apartment and fell into a ravine.

Screengrab taken from PA Video of the coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire
Screengrab taken from PA Video of the coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire. Picture: Alamy

Delivering his conclusion, Dr James Adeley said the 19-year-old would have died instantly from the injuries sustained from the fall.

He said contributing factors to the fall may have been a lack of suitable clothing, sleep and mountain training, as well as potential after effects of drugs he had consumed.

He noted that on the night of June 16 2024 and afterwards, there was "every indication" that Mr Slater's friends who were accompanying him on the holiday were concerned about him, tried to find him and look after his welfare.

Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater
Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Getty
Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater
Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Getty

Jay Slater had a "wonderful life" and was a "joy to be around", his mother has told an inquest into his death.

Reading a pen portrait at Preston Coroner's Court, Debbie Duncan said of the 19-year-old: "He loved his family very much and was not afraid to show affection."

She added her son had a "large circle of friends who have been left devastated" by his death.

"He was very loved and our hearts are broken," Ms Duncan said.

"Our lives will never be the same without Jay in it."

