Jay Slater had 'drugs in his system' when 19-year-old died, as inquest hears details of 'stolen rolex'

21 May 2025, 16:35

Jay Slater had drugs and alcohol in his system when he died, an inquest heard.
Jay Slater had drugs and alcohol in his system when he died, an inquest heard. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Teenager Jay Slater, who disappeared in Tenerife last summer sparking a major manhunt, had drugs and alcohol in his system before he died from a head injury, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An analysis of the 19-year-old's severely decomposed body found traces of MDMA and MDA, known commonly as ecstasy, along with cocaine and alcohol.

Dr Stephanie Martin, a toxicology expert, said she could not say exactly how much or how soon before death the drugs had been taken.

Analysis of samples by the Spanish authorities also showed the presence of ketamine which was not found in the UK samples.

Mr Slater had been holidaying on the Spanish island and had been to an NRG music festival with friends at the Papagayo nightclub in the resort of Playa de las Americas on June 16 last year.

Read more: Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest hears details of how tragic 19-year-old died

Read more: Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater.
Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy
Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17, at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife.
Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17, at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

In the early hours of the next day, he is believed to have gone to an apartment with other people friends he met on holiday.

An inquest heard how he stole a Rolex worth around £12,000 before he mysteriously disappeared, to later be reported missing on June 18.

A message he sent to a friend at 2:39am, heard at the inquest, read, "They've got a marker on me". 

His friend responded: "You need to get home lad, you're off your barnet."

Between 5:02am and 5:52am, another mesage was sent from his phone about the alleged stolen watch. 

"Just took a £12k Rolly off some **** off to get 10 quid for it now," it read.

That friend claimed the teenager was "off his head on drugs" and downed "10 to 15 vodka shots" on the night he vanished.

Jay Slater with mum Debbie Duncan
Jay Slater with mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: Supplied

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd detailed the injuries found on Mr Slater from his post-mortem examination findings.

Dr Shepherd said, apart from lacerations and cuts to the left side of his head, the major findings were associated with head injuries and his pelvis.

He said the pattern of the injuries when someone is assaulted or restrained is "very different from the type of injuries and pattern I found with Jay.”

The pathologists added that the teen's skull injuries “would have had an immediate and devastating effect on Jay’sconsciousness".

“The injuries were so severe I have no doubt he would have been instantly unconscious from the moment of that blow to the head.

“Death could well have been instant the injury was so severe. Jay would undoubtedly be unconscious and unaware," he added

Earlier today, the court heard how two other friends Mr Slater was on holiday with could not be "located" to give evidence, the inquest heard today.

Lucy Law – who received a call from the 19-year-old last June saying he was lost, had only one per cent charge on his phone and needed water – is among those who could not be traced to give evidence, a coroner heard today.

As proceedings began, Lancashire senior coroner Dr James Adeley said police had unsuccessfully tried to contact Ms Law and several of Mr Slater's other British friends.

He said: "We can't find them, they have stopped responding to phone calls. When drugs are involved in a death, the witnesses are less than forthcoming and do not wish to speak to the authorities."

Mr Slater's parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and father Warren Slater, 58, listened in silence as the hearing got underway at Preston Coroner's Court.

Statements were read from Spanish locals Ramon Hernandez and Juan Diaz, who were working near the holiday let Mr Slater had stayed at.

Both statements said at around 7.45am on the day Mr Slater disappeared, an “English-speaking guy” carrying a half-litre bottle of Coca-Cola, approached them and asked what time the local bus arrived.

The man, later identified as Mr Slater, was told a bus came around 10am.

He also asked about taxis but was told no local taxi service was available and the Spanish men then continued working and did not see where Mr Slater went.

The hearing continues.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A couple was told to demolish this £1m home after they lied to the council.

Couple ordered to knock down £1m home after claiming it would be a ‘horse semen lab’

The Four British former special forces soldiers have set a record by climbing Mount Everest in under five days

Britons become first to scale Mount Everest with the help of Xenon gas, organiser says

A flotilla of Little Ships sail out of Ramsgate, Kent, during the start of 'Dunkirk 85', the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) commemorative cruise to Dunkirk, to mark the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo

Legendary Little Ships of Dunkirk set sail for 85th anniversary voyage

LBC Comp Christian Eriksen, Adama Traore, Kevin De Bruyne football

The best XI Premier League players out of contract

Richard Horne, GCQH's cyber security chief, has warned British companies are ignoring advice on preventing hacks.

UK businesses 'ignore free advice' to stop cyber attacks, GCHQ warns as M&S still reels from major hack
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

World News

See more World News

A Ukrainian former politician and lawyer has been shot dead by a ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping off his children at a school in Madrid.

Ex-Ukrainian politician shot dead by ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping children at school in Madrid

6 hours ago

Charlotte May Lee

British 'drugs mule,' 21, speaks from behind bars in Sri Lanka 'hellhole' prison and reveals she hasn't eaten in days

8 hours ago

Putin (L); Image (R): People sit next to tents at a temporary residence center in Kursk, Russia, after being evacuated due to fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Ukrainian forces driven out - after Russian missile strike kills six

9 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News