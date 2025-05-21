Jay Slater had 'drugs in his system' when 19-year-old died, as inquest hears details of 'stolen rolex'

Jay Slater had drugs and alcohol in his system when he died, an inquest heard. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Teenager Jay Slater, who disappeared in Tenerife last summer sparking a major manhunt, had drugs and alcohol in his system before he died from a head injury, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An analysis of the 19-year-old's severely decomposed body found traces of MDMA and MDA, known commonly as ecstasy, along with cocaine and alcohol.

Dr Stephanie Martin, a toxicology expert, said she could not say exactly how much or how soon before death the drugs had been taken.

Analysis of samples by the Spanish authorities also showed the presence of ketamine which was not found in the UK samples.

Mr Slater had been holidaying on the Spanish island and had been to an NRG music festival with friends at the Papagayo nightclub in the resort of Playa de las Americas on June 16 last year.

Read more: Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest hears details of how tragic 19-year-old died

Read more: Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17, at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

In the early hours of the next day, he is believed to have gone to an apartment with other people friends he met on holiday.

An inquest heard how he stole a Rolex worth around £12,000 before he mysteriously disappeared, to later be reported missing on June 18.

A message he sent to a friend at 2:39am, heard at the inquest, read, "They've got a marker on me".

His friend responded: "You need to get home lad, you're off your barnet."

Between 5:02am and 5:52am, another mesage was sent from his phone about the alleged stolen watch.

"Just took a £12k Rolly off some **** off to get 10 quid for it now," it read.

That friend claimed the teenager was "off his head on drugs" and downed "10 to 15 vodka shots" on the night he vanished.

Jay Slater with mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: Supplied

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd detailed the injuries found on Mr Slater from his post-mortem examination findings.

Dr Shepherd said, apart from lacerations and cuts to the left side of his head, the major findings were associated with head injuries and his pelvis.

He said the pattern of the injuries when someone is assaulted or restrained is "very different from the type of injuries and pattern I found with Jay.”

The pathologists added that the teen's skull injuries “would have had an immediate and devastating effect on Jay’sconsciousness".

“The injuries were so severe I have no doubt he would have been instantly unconscious from the moment of that blow to the head.

“Death could well have been instant the injury was so severe. Jay would undoubtedly be unconscious and unaware," he added

Earlier today, the court heard how two other friends Mr Slater was on holiday with could not be "located" to give evidence, the inquest heard today.

Lucy Law – who received a call from the 19-year-old last June saying he was lost, had only one per cent charge on his phone and needed water – is among those who could not be traced to give evidence, a coroner heard today.

As proceedings began, Lancashire senior coroner Dr James Adeley said police had unsuccessfully tried to contact Ms Law and several of Mr Slater's other British friends.

He said: "We can't find them, they have stopped responding to phone calls. When drugs are involved in a death, the witnesses are less than forthcoming and do not wish to speak to the authorities."

Mr Slater's parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and father Warren Slater, 58, listened in silence as the hearing got underway at Preston Coroner's Court.

Statements were read from Spanish locals Ramon Hernandez and Juan Diaz, who were working near the holiday let Mr Slater had stayed at.

Both statements said at around 7.45am on the day Mr Slater disappeared, an “English-speaking guy” carrying a half-litre bottle of Coca-Cola, approached them and asked what time the local bus arrived.

The man, later identified as Mr Slater, was told a bus came around 10am.

He also asked about taxis but was told no local taxi service was available and the Spanish men then continued working and did not see where Mr Slater went.

The hearing continues.

