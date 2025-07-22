'Nothing can erase the pain': Jean Charles de Menezes vigil takes place 20 years after fatal Stockwell police shooting

Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the Tube in 2005. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the tube 20 years ago, after being mistaken for a suicide bomber.

Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes was shot by two policemen seven times in the head and once in the shoulder in Stockwell station on July 22 2005.

The 27-year-old was mistaken for a suspect after a failed bombing attempt on the London transport network - two weeks after the 7/7 bombings in central London.

His family gathered outside Stockwell station on Tuesday to remember Mr de Menezes 20 years on.

His cousin Patricia da Silva Armani said: "For our family, the grief of that loss and the injustice surrounding it are still with us, every single day.

"Nothing can erase the pain of knowing that the life of a hard-working, kind, and honest young man was taken from us out of prejudice and incompetence."

Crowds gathered to watch the vigil on Tuesday. Picture: LBC

The Met Police was fined for breaching health and safety laws, but no officers were prosecuted for the killing.

The force apologised to the family again in April.

Mr de Menezes was mistaken for a suspect because they were linked to the same black of flats.

His mother, Maria de Menezes, said to the BBC she wanted the real story portrayed after there were incorrect initial reports that he jumped the barriers and hit police.

"Twenty years on, we must ask ourselves: what has truly changed? The reality is, the Metropolitan Police have not learned the lessons from Jean's death," Ms da Silva Armani said.

"To this day, we still see misinformation spread after contentious police killings. And far too often, these cases end with no justice, no transparency, no answers."

Jean Charles de Menezes is seen in a recent undated photo in London. . Picture: Alamy

"Jean's memory demands more than words - it demands truth, accountability, and real change. We will not forget. We will not be silent.

"We will keep demanding justice — for him, for us, and for everyone failed by a system that continues to harm the most vulnerable."

One of the marksmen who shot Mr de Menezes told Channel 4 last November he was certain "we were going to die" if they did not act.

The Met Police were contacted by LBC for comment.

Matozinhos Otone Da Silva and Maria Otone de Menezes, the parents of Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes, at the scene of the shooting in Stockwell Tube station in south London. Picture: Alamy

Tributes and slogans paid to Jean Charles de Menezes lie beside Stockwell underground station, close to where he was shot dead, as the inquest into his death was getting under way nearby at the Oval cricket ground in south London. Picture: Alamy

A timeline of the shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes

July 22 2005 Jean Charles de Menezes shot dead by police at Stockwell Tube station.

July 17 2006 CPS says no officers will be prosecuted. Met Police to be tried for breaching health and safety laws.

November 1 2007 Met Police found guilty of breaching health and safety laws and fined

October 22 2008 Inquest under way. Coroner rules out unlawful killing verdict a month later.

December 12 2008 Inquest jury returns open verdict.

November 16 2009 Met Police settles damages claim with family.

June 10 2015 De Menezes family take legal challenge to European Court of Human Rights.

March 30 2016 Family lose challenge over decision not to charge any police officer over the shooting.