Jeremy Corbyn Calls For No-Confidence Vote In Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn calls for a no-confidence vote in the government for delaying the 'meaningful vote'. Picture: Getty

Theresa May faces a vote of no confidence in her leadership from Parliament, as Jeremy Corbyn tables a motion against the Prime Minister for delaying a vote on Theresa May's Brexit agreement.

The Prime Minister survived a no-confidence vote from her own party last week, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has now tabled his own motion for parliament to vote.

In a statement to MPs, Theresa May said the government plans to bring her Brexit deal back before MPs on January the 7th and the Commons will then be asked to vote on the agreement the following week.

The Prime Minister then claimed that a second referendum would further divide the UK.

She said: "Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum.

"Another vote which would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy, that our democracy does not deliver.

"Another vote which would likely leave us no further forward than the last.

"And another vote which would further divide our country at the very moment we should be working to unite it."

Picture: PA

A vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister is not the same as a motion of no confidence in the government as a loss would not lead to a general election.

Furthermore, unlike a proper motion of no confidence, the government does not have to allow time for it to be debated. Labour could hold a debate on the motion when it next gets allocated a day for an opposition debate or it may never go to a vote at all.

The Labour party has argued that if the government does not allow time for a debate itself then this shows they are scared of losing and that Theresa May does not have the confidence of the Commons.