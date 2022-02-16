Jeremy Vine left with black-eye after being knocked unconscious in penny-farthing accident

16 February 2022, 14:27 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 14:37

Jeremy Vine was rushed to hospital after being knocked off his penny-farthing bike.
Jeremy Vine was rushed to hospital after being knocked off his penny-farthing bike. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Jeremy Vine has been rushed to hospital after being knocked unconscious following a fall from his penny-farthing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The presenter was left with a black eye when he flipped over the top of the Victorian bicycle, landing on his head.

Despite wearing a helmet, he was left unconscious for two minutes after the incident and remained incoherent for around an hour afterwards.

Speaking on his Channel 5 show, Mr Vine said:"When you're on it, you're eight foot up.

"I was on grass, with no one around, and I think this is what happened: didn't see the divot, front wheel went into it, over the handlebars, landed on my head and a crowd gathered.

He added: "When I went to A&E, they said you're fine but you're lucky."

The incident was a first for hospital staff, who told Mr Vine they had never before written "riding a penny-farthing" as a reason for an injury.

The 56-year-old was given a full check over by doctors, with them carrying out a brain and spine scan as well as checking his heart.

However, he got off lightly with the "impressive black eye" and a few aches and pains - the broadcaster insisting "all's well".

Mr Vine is one of only two people who own penny-farthings in the capital, according to his debate show.

Following the accident, a segment was added during Wednesday's episode for callers to discuss whether he should give up cycling altogether as a result, leaving viewers divided.

Mr Vine was previously seen taking the eccentric bike out for a spin at the end of 2021, joining cycling campaigners as they paraded along Chiswick High Road's controversial C9 cycle lane, which is unwanted by many residents.

