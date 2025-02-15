Jet2 plane bound for UK makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board

The Jet2 plane was forced to divert. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday after an elderly man on board died.

The flight, travelling from Tenerife to the UK, was forced to divert to mainland Spain on Friday evening after the passenger suffered a medical emergency.

The man’s nationality or name is yet to be confirmed but reports claim he is in his 70s.

The plane, bound for Nottingham, took off from the Canary Island just after 7pm, shortly after an emergency was declared, local newspaper Diario de Avisos reported this morning.

The plane left Tenerife at around 7pm on Friday night. Picture: Alamy

The crew then alerted air traffic control of the man’s condition, when they were told to divert to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport.

Emergency workers were on hand to treat the man as soon as the plane touched down on the runway, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diario De Avisos reports: : "A flight on route from Tenerife South to Nottingham was been diverted on Friday afternoon to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport due to the illness of a passenger, who eventually died.

"The flight crew reported they had a passenger with serious medical problems on board and need to be urgently diverted to the Compostela airport.

"An ambulance from the Galician Health Emergency Service-061 was sent to the terminal in the Galician capital, whose medical staff confirmed the death of a man in his 70s."