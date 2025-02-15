Jet2 plane bound for UK makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board

15 February 2025, 12:53

The Jet2 plane was forced to divert.
The Jet2 plane was forced to divert. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday after an elderly man on board died.

The flight, travelling from Tenerife to the UK, was forced to divert to mainland Spain on Friday evening after the passenger suffered a medical emergency.

The man’s nationality or name is yet to be confirmed but reports claim he is in his 70s.

The plane, bound for Nottingham, took off from the Canary Island just after 7pm, shortly after an emergency was declared, local newspaper Diario de Avisos reported this morning.

The plane left Tenerife at around 7pm on Friday night.
The plane left Tenerife at around 7pm on Friday night. Picture: Alamy

The crew then alerted air traffic control of the man’s condition, when they were told to divert to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport.

Emergency workers were on hand to treat the man as soon as the plane touched down on the runway, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diario De Avisos reports: : "A flight on route from Tenerife South to Nottingham was been diverted on Friday afternoon to Santiago-Rosalía de Castro Airport due to the illness of a passenger, who eventually died.

"The flight crew reported they had a passenger with serious medical problems on board and need to be urgently diverted to the Compostela airport.

"An ambulance from the Galician Health Emergency Service-061 was sent to the terminal in the Galician capital, whose medical staff confirmed the death of a man in his 70s."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Zelenskyy calls for creation of ‘European army’ as he warns Russia 'will pull Europe apart' if not defeated

4 hours ago

The woman who said she was raped by rappers and business moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, when she was 13, has dropped her civil lawsuit against both men.

Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13 drops lawsuit

4 hours ago

Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip to Red Cross

Israeli hostages paraded on stage before being freed as four Palestinian prisoners released in 'critical condition'

7 hours ago

