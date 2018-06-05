Jewellery Store Raided By Moped Gang Carrying Knives And Hammers

A moped in the doorway of this shop on jewellery store on Regent Street. Picture: LBC

A moped gang carrying knives attempted to raid a jewellery store in central London.

A moped gang carrying knives and hammers attempted to raid a jewellery store in central London.

Photo's show one moped lying on its side on the doorway of Watches of Switzerland, as the police cordon off the pavement and road immediately outside the store.

A knife is also pictured on the ground close to the store's entrance, where a number of suspects entered the store and stole several items.

Members of the public were reportedly able to tackle at least one of the gang members to the ground before police arrived.

Police confirmed that one man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of robbery, and has been taken to a police station.

A knife pictured at the scene of the raid. Picture: LBC

Some of the gang members were able to flee the scene before officers arrived, after snatching some jewellery from the store.

The incident happened shortly after 10 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police are appealing for anybody with information or footage of the raid to call police on 101, quoting CAD 2179/05JUN or Tweet @MetCC.