TV presenter Miquita Oliver reveals first kiss was with infamous ISIS Beatle 'Jihadi George'

24 February 2025

Miquita Oliver revealed her first kiss was with Alexanda Kotey - a notorious terrorist currently in prison in the US. Picture: Getty/Reuters

By Flaminia Luck

TV presenter Miquita Oliver left fans shocked when she shared that her first kiss was with Alexanda Kotey - a member of the notorious Beatles terror cell known infamously as 'Jihadi George'.

The 40-year-old shared details of the shocking smooch during an episode of her Miss Me podcast while she spoke about her time at Fox Primary School in Kensington and Chelsea - where she and Kotey were classmates.

She told co-host Lily Allen: “Do you remember who my first kiss is? It’s Alexy — mixed race Alexy from Fox.

"And do you remember what happened to Alexy? He became Jihadi George!”

“The Beatles” terror cell is believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers
“The Beatles” terror cell is believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers. Picture: Alamy
Miquita Oliver went to the same school as Alexanda 'Jihadi George' Kotey
Miquita Oliver went to the same school as Alexanda 'Jihadi George' Kotey. Picture: Alamy

“The Beatles” terror cell is believed to have captured, tortured and killed hostages including British, American and Japanese journalists and aid workers

Kotey was jailed for life by a US court in 2022 for his involvement with the terror cell - nicknamed as such due to their British accents.

The then 38-year-old pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges relating to the abduction, torture and beheading of IS hostages in Syria.

His actions were described at the time as "egregious, violent and inhumane" by the judge.

Alexanda Kotey
Alexanda Kotey is currently in jail in the US for his 'egregious' crimes. Picture: Alamy

Kotey is believed to have been a drug dealer before converting to Islam in his early 20s and eventually leaving for Syria in 2012, leaving his two children behind.

In Syria, he was known for inflicting extreme torture on hostages, including electric shocks.

He also acted as a recruiter, persuading other British citizens to join the terror group.

The former Londoner was stripped of his British citizenship in 2018. after being captured in Syria while fleeing to Turkey.

As part of Kotey's plea agreement, after 15 years the US government is required to move him to the UK - though he would still be required to serve the full life term.

A Kurdish security officer escorts Kotey
A Kurdish security officer escorts Kotey . Picture: Alamy

