'I love it when a plan comes together': JK Rowling channels the A Team as she celebrates Supreme Court victory

JK Rowling conjures up the A-Team as she celebrates yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on what are women. Picture: social media

By Ella Bennett

JK Rowling has channelled the A Team as she celebrates "victory" of Supreme Court ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex.

The author, who has been outspoken on gender issues, shared a picture on X of herself smoking with the caption: "I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights."

She was forced to clarify exactly what she was smoking after fans online thought she was smoking marijuana.

She wrote: "To those celebrating the fact that I'm smoking a blunt: it's a cigar. Even if it decided to identify as a blunt for the purposes of this celebration, it would remain objectively, provably and demonstratively a cigar"

Ms Rowling has earlier paid tribute to the “extraordinary, tenacious” campaigners behind the legal challenge, writing on social media platform X that their efforts had “protected the rights of women and girls across the UK”.

The court ruling on biological sex has been hailed a victory by campaigners for confirming “women are women and men are men”, but some have called it “incredibly worrying for the trans community”.

Campaigners said the Supreme Court’s judgment could have far-reaching consequences for sports and single-sex spaces such as changing rooms and hospital wards.

In a long-awaited judgment delivered on Wednesday, the court confirmed the terms woman and sex in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Women's rights activists hold placards outside the Supreme Court to challenge gender recognition laws. Picture: Alamy

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

The government said the unanimous decision by five judges brought “clarity and confidence” for women and service providers.

The LGB Alliance charity said the ruling was a “victory for biology, for common sense, for reality” and that it made clear lesbian clubs can lawfully exclude trans women who have a GRC.

The Sex Matters group, which had made arguments in the case, said the ruling means sports bodies now have “no excuses” for continuing to allow transgender women to compete in female categories.