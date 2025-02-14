Exclusive

Jobcentre staff 'bitten and attacked with screwdrivers', as 90% of security guards face 'dangerous incidents' at work

File photo of the signs on the Jobcentre Plus office in Lisson Grove, north west London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

LBC can exclusively reveal the results of a shocking Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union survey of job centre security staff.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A worrying survey of PCS Union staff, seen by LBC, suggests over 90% of security workers in job centres have been subjected to abuse at work in the last 12 months.

Martin Cavanagh, the president of the PCS Union, told LBC that the “current climate of a harsher benefits regime increases the risk to security guards”. He admitted that “frustrations do overflow” and that security workers “bear the brunt of that”.

Mr Cavanagh expressed his concern for the G4S security staff on the frontline of implementing government policy by keeping job centres safe, but are being attacked by frustrated and disgruntled members of the public. G4S is a leading multinational security company.

Read more: Too many people on benefits are 'taking the mickey' - but there are more people who want to work, says minister

Read more: ‘Unacceptably poor service’ - disability benefit claimants wait 10 times longer for calls to be answere

A Jobcentre in Blackpool. Picture: Alamy

The survey, which most of the union members responded to, showed 91% of G4S security staff claiming they had faced dangerous incidents at work without proper equipment or support. Though this is refuted by a G4S spokesperson who said that the “safety and well-being of our colleagues and customers is paramount”.

Instances of violence within the past year have included security being bitten, attacked with a screwdriver, spat at, threatened, slapped, punched, and threatened with weapons, as well as racism and aggression.

Worryingly, 50% of those surveyed reported that they had been threatened four or more times within the last 12 months, while 20% needed time off sick and one in ten required medical attention as a result.

Charity worker reveals reveals some young people are being advised to stay on benefits

The union also claims that staff frequently find that their equipment fails, that they are understaffed, support staff are untrained, and that their employer G4S ‘seems to have no regard for their safety or wellbeing’.

A concerning 64% of respondents claimed that the personal mobile radios and body-worn cameras that are provided fail on a daily basis.

Fran Heathcote, the PCS General Secretary said that G4S “is expensive, inefficient and - as demonstrated by the plight of PCS members working on the DWP G4S contract - a public scandal.”

A Jobcentre in Blyth, Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for G4S told LBC “The health, safety and well-being of our colleagues and customers is paramount”

They added “Our security officers complete conflict management training as well as regular in-house refresher training on different aspects of interacting with the public.”

There are over 640 PCS members working for G4S in jobcentres across the country who are currently balloting to strike. The result of any potential action is expected on Friday 28th February.