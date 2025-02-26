Exclusive

'Hard power is more necessary than soft power': Defence Secretary backs cutting foreign aid to boost military spending

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer announced the increase to combat "tyrant" Vladimir Putin’s growing military ambitions. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Defence Secretary has defended slashing foreign aid to boost the UK’s military spending.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer announced the increase to combat "tyrant" Vladimir Putin’s growing military ambitions.

He said that the government would spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2027 - an extra £13.4 billion pounds paid for by slashing the UK’s foreign aid.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Defence Secretary John Healey said the “world has changed” and Britain must prioritise “hard power” over “soft power.”

Mr Healey said: "The world has changed, we've got to step up, we've got to recognise this is a new era of threats, we've got to forge a new era of defence to keep Britain safe.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Defence Secretary John Healey | 26/02/2025

“It will allow us to say to business we want to boost British jobs, British technology, we therefore want from you more investment alongside what the taxpayer is ready to put in."

Mr Healey was unable to confirm if this new investment will result in more soldiers joining the British Armed Forces.

He said: "Unfortunately, the previous crisis in retention and recruitment meant that even now, the numbers are plunging below the target strength so we've got a task to stop that long-term fall and rebuild the strength of the war-fighting readiness of our armed forces across the board.

“We want to boost British jobs, we want to boost British technology.

“We can draw lessons from Ukraine, more Russians are being injured by drones than soldiers.

“We have to have forces that are the most innovative in NATO. These are the sort of steps the armed forces can expect to see.”

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to travel to the United States for crucial talks with Donald Trump this week.

Nick Ferrari is unconvinced by caller's solution to boosting UK's defence

Sir Keir will follow French president Emmanuel Macron in visiting Mr Trump in Washington DC and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit on Friday.

Kyiv has agreed to a minerals deal which had been pushed for by the new US administration, according to Ukrainian officials, which could be signed off when their president visits Washington.

Mr Zelenskyy had claimed the 50% share of rare minerals initially demanded by America would have been akin to selling his nation, but Ukraine now appears satisfied the deal will lead to a continued flow of US military support in its war against Russia.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Sir Keir said it is time to "fight for peace" as he warned of a "dangerous new era".

Asked if Brits should be alarmed about growing tensions, the PM said: "This is a significant moment, and that is why we've got to rise to this generational challenge.

"It is a moment where we have to fight for peace, through the action that we take."

Starmer to raise defence spending to 2.5% by 2027

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the announcement ahead of the PM's trip to the US, calling it a "strong step from an enduring partner".

Put to him that Trump had bounced him into the decision, Sir Keir said: "I think in our heart of hearts, we've all known that this decision has been coming for three years, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The last few weeks have accelerated my thinking on when we needed to make this announcement.

"It is absolutely clear to me now that the decision needs to be taken now to rise to the challenge that we have to face.

"The conflict in Ukraine is about the sovereignty of Ukraine, but it's also about security and defence in Europe, and our security and defence, and the first duty of government is to ensure that its citizens are secure and that is why I'm taking that as a matter of duty and responsibility today."