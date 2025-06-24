Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

24 June 2025, 14:39

The driver threw drinks up to passengers
The driver threw drinks up to passengers. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Train passengers left stranded on a train in sweltering heat have hailed a ‘hero’ delivery rider who threw them drinks to cool off.

Dozens of passengers were ‘rescued’ from the hot weather after their train was halted due to a major service failure on the weekend.

The driver showed off his impressive throwing arm as he hurled several items including bottled water through an open window of the Thameslink train, which was stationary on a bridge.

The incident took place during a major service failure on June 21, when a train fault between London Blackfriars and Herne Hill left multiple services stuck in extreme heat.

During the disruption, temperatures exceeded 33C. Around 1,800 passengers were eventually evacuated with help from emergency services.

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway and Network Rail said at the time: “Earlier today, a fault on a train near Loughborough Junction brought all services to a halt in the area, three of them outside station platforms.

“Without power and air conditioning on such a hot day, we pulled all resources from across Sussex and Kent to get personnel on site to safely evacuate passengers as quickly as possible along the track.

“This would have been a difficult and uncomfortable experience for our passengers and we are truly sorry.”

Thameslink issued advice for those on board: "If you're stuck on a train which isn't moving, please remain where you are and don't make any attempt to leave the train unless instructed to.

"We are aware of your location and are working to get you moving as soon as we can. Please listen out for announcements from the driver onboard."

British Transport Police said officers were called just before 11am and assisted in the evacuation.

London Fire Brigade confirmed it sent 25 firefighters to the scene to help passengers disembark.

One of the passengers, Lucy Redman, captured the moment she and her fellow travellers were "saved" on the stuck train from Brighton to London.

"Just Eat UK got us, thanks Thameslink for ruining our day trip to Brighton!" She wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok. "You saved us in 40 degree heat!"

She added: "Give this man a medal. Stranded on train, saved by Just Eat."

