Just Stop Oil hold 'final London march' - look back at eco activists' most disruptive protests

London, UK, 26th April 2025. JSO block access for cars to allow the march through. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Just Stop Oil activists have held their final march in London, after years of controversial and disruptive protests.

Activists walked through central London from just after midday on Saturday, which they called a "defiant celebration of the effectiveness of civil resistance".

Some 180 activists, including founder Roger Hallam, have been jailed for taking part in or planning Just Stop Oil activities.

The group said their final march was held in honour of the jailed protesters, whom they called "political prisoners".

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Just Stop Oil’s initial demand to end new oil and gas is now government policy, making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history.

Protesters from Just Stop Oil take part in what it claims will be their last direct action protest in central London. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"We know that resistance works and it's needed now more than ever, so we’re just getting started."

The spokesperson added that "nothing short of a revolution" would fix the problems facing British society.

Some onlookers have claimed that Just Stop Oil have been forced to shut down because of effective policing and prosecution that has served to curb their activities.

The group said that 3,300 people have been arrested since 2022 for taking part in its protests, with more than 180 having served jail time.

Some 11 people are currently in prison after working with the group, a spokesperson said, and at least five more are expected to be jailed next month.

JSO block access for cars to allow the march through. Picture: Alamy

Just Stop Oil's most notorious protests

Soup thrown over Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting

Protesters hurled two tins of soup at the painting in the National Gallery in October 2022.They then glued themselves to the wall beside it.

Protesters throw soup on famous Van Gogh painting

Stonehenge defaced with orange paint

Climate activists targeted Stonehenge with orange spray just before summer solstice in 2024.At least two of the giant stone monoliths were defaced, causing an uproar among Brits.English Heritage describes Stonehenge as perhaps the world's most famous prehistoric monument.

Just Stop Oil spray substance over Stonehenge

Stormed the track at the British Grand Prix

Five activists from Just Stop Oil forced their way onto the track during the British Grand Prix in 2022.The protestors were dragged away by marshals as a number of drivers sped by.

One spectator described it as a "heart in mouth moment as they ran on and the cars came round the corner".

We will not be spectators to government inaction. There can be NO NEW OIL in the UK. And whilst there is, action will continue. #BritishGP2022 #Formula1 #F1 #JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/5c1HXuWoXk — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 3, 2022

Nightmare on the M25

The group caused rush hour chaos in November 2022, bringing the motorway to a halt in several locations as they climbed to the overhead gantries.

The M25 was closed between junctions 8-9, 10-11, 14-16, 20-21 at the M1 junction, and at junctions 26-27.

National Highways said there were subsequently delays of 60 minutes, with congestion for five miles.

Just Stop Oil protest on M25 for second straight day

Gatecrashed West End performance of The Tempest

In one of the group's final protests, which took place in January 2025, they climbed on stage at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane during a performance of The Tempest.

JSO protest disrupts Sigourney Weaver in the West End

They held a sign which read 'Over 1.5 Degrees is a Global Shipwreck' - a reference to the revelation that 2024 was the first full year over the 1.5 degree safe limit for global temperature rise.