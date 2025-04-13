Body found in search for 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Thames

13 April 2025, 16:37 | Updated: 13 April 2025, 17:11

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'
Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Kit Heren

The family of an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Thames in March have been told that a body has been found in the river, police have said.

The body is yet to be formally identified, the force added but said Kaliyah Coa's family were being supported by specialist officers.

Kaliyah had been paddling in London on a day off school on March 31, before disappearing into the water.

She had been playing near the water with a young boy and girl, local residents said.

Read more: Pictured: Missing 11-year-old 'swept away' while paddling in the River Thames

Read more: Missing girl, 11, who 'fell in River Thames while paddling' named - as search continues

Barge House Causeway
Barge House Causeway. Picture: Alamy

Police were called to reports that the girl had entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport, at about 1.15pm on Monday.

Emergency services launched a "large-scale response" to the incident, the Met said.

Police said on Sunday that officers were alerted to a body found in the river in Maritime Quay near the Isle of Dogs in east London, at about 9am.

Other children who were playing had said a girl had disappeared in the water and they could not find her.

Kerry Benadjaoud, 62, said she had taken a life ring down to the water but could not see the girl.

Barge House Causeway is a concrete slope that goes directly into the River Thames and is used to transport boats.

Residents pointed out that it appeared to be covered in moss and is slippery.

