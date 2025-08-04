Kate Forbes to quit Holyrood for family

Kate Forbes has announced she won't run for Parliament next year. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced she will quit frontline politics at next year's Holyrood elections.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former rising star of the SNP - who lost out on a leadership bid to Humza Yousaf - will not seek re-election next May.

She is the most senior SNP MSP to decide to stand down and takes the party's tally to 25. Of those 13 are women, and Forbes is the fifth female minister to decide to go.

Forbes said it had been a "great honour" to serve as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, and a "privilege to serve in Government" but that she had "reflected over recess and concluded that I do not wish to seek re-election."

She added: “All politicians face a choice at every election to stay on the same path or not. Quite simply, I’ve decided on the latter.

"I was first elected in my mid-twenties, dedicating my most formative adult years to public service. In that time, I presented multiple Budgets, supported thousands of businesses and workers during Covid-19 and launched Scotland’s most ambitious business start up network TechScaler. I now wish to step back from my public duties and focus on new opportunities to serve people.

“I have grown up in the public eye, getting married, having a baby and raising a young family. I have consistently put the public's needs ahead of my family's during that time. I am grateful to them for accommodating the heavy demands of being a political figure. Looking ahead to the future, I do not want to miss any more of the precious early years of family life – which can never be rewound."

In a letter to John Swinney she said she remained "wholly supportive" of him as leader of the SNP and First Minister and that she would continue to campaign for the party and for independence.

In response the First Minister said he had "deeply valued" her contribution to both the SNP and the government and she should be proud of her work, especially in the promotion of Gaelic.

He added: “We all wrestle with the inevitable conflicts between family and public life and I sympathise with the dilemmas you have faced. I wish you, Ali and your family well and much happiness in the years ahead."

Forbes was first elected to Holyrood in 2016 and was seen as a rising star, being made minister for public finance just two years later in Nicola Sturgeon's government.

She was catapulted into the limelight in 2020 when, on the day of the Scottish Budget Finance Secretary Derek Mackay resigned after it was revealed he had inappropriately messaged a 16-year-old boy on social media. Forbes had to deliver the budget within hours of preparation - becoming the first woman to deliver a budget in either the Scottish Parliament or Westminster.

Rising to be Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, she was on maternity leave when Nicola Sturgeon annoucned her shock decision to stand down, firing the gun on a bitter internal leadership campaign between Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.

As a member of the Free Church of Scotland her religious beliefs on issues such as same sex marriage and abortion became central to her campaign and saw many supporters desert her - and prompted a rift within the SNP membership.

A spell on the backbenches when Humza Yousaf was First Minister came to an end when he resigned and was replaced by John Swinney who, in a bid to reunite the party, brought her into Cabinet as Deputy First Minister with the economy brief.

Scottish Labour's Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie MSP also thanked Forbes for her time as an MSP and her work for constituents, but added: “Of course, as much as being an MSP is a privilege, it is also a demanding job which can make for a difficult balance between our working and personal lives. In that spirit, I wish Kate all the very best in her future endeavours and hope that she can enjoy spending time with her family.

“But it cannot have escaped the notice of voters that many of the SNP's former rising stars are abandoning the stage, often to be replaced by defeated names of yesteryears and anonymous party apparatchiks.

"Kate Forbes was the future once - but now, like many of her counterparts in the SNP, she can see the writing on the wall. The truth is this is a tired government with no vision and no ideas."

And leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “Kate and I were both elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and there have been several occasions when we’ve worked well together on shared interests since. I wish her family well for everything that comes next."