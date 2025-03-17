Kate dresses in green to visit Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day after missing last year's trip amid cancer treatment

Kate laughs as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kate has presented Irish Guards with medals on St Patrick's Day after they returned home from Iraq.

Wearing a bottle green coat, Kate was greeted by senior officers at Wellington Barracks in London before heading to the Officers' Mess to present the operational medals.

The visit marks her second St Patrick's Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she took on in 2023.

During a private ceremony, Kate also awarded Long Service and Good Conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their commitment to the army.

The Princess of Wales greets Seamus, the Irish Guards' mascot during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

She told soldiers and their families how she had missed taking part in the ceremony over the past two years.

The medal presentations took place before the regiment's St Patrick's Day parade, which also saw Kate distribute shamrock to soldiers on the parade square.

Following tradition, Kate handed out the symbolic greenery to officers, warrant officers, and the regiment's Irish wolfhound mascot, Turlough Mor.

Catherine, Princess of Wales presents traditional sprigs of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen of the Irish Guards during the 2025 Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade. Picture: Getty

In another exchange, she could be heard talking with the family of Sergeant Jamie Davies about her love of the flute.

Kate was out of action for several months last year after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The event is particularly special this year as the regiment celebrates its 125th anniversary.