Kate dresses in green to visit Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day after missing last year's trip amid cancer treatment
17 March 2025, 12:31 | Updated: 17 March 2025, 12:46
Kate has presented Irish Guards with medals on St Patrick's Day after they returned home from Iraq.
Wearing a bottle green coat, Kate was greeted by senior officers at Wellington Barracks in London before heading to the Officers' Mess to present the operational medals.
The visit marks her second St Patrick's Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she took on in 2023.
During a private ceremony, Kate also awarded Long Service and Good Conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their commitment to the army.
She told soldiers and their families how she had missed taking part in the ceremony over the past two years.
The medal presentations took place before the regiment's St Patrick's Day parade, which also saw Kate distribute shamrock to soldiers on the parade square.
Following tradition, Kate handed out the symbolic greenery to officers, warrant officers, and the regiment's Irish wolfhound mascot, Turlough Mor.
In another exchange, she could be heard talking with the family of Sergeant Jamie Davies about her love of the flute.
Kate was out of action for several months last year after undergoing treatment for cancer.
The event is particularly special this year as the regiment celebrates its 125th anniversary.