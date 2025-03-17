Kate dresses in green to visit Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day after missing last year's trip amid cancer treatment

17 March 2025, 12:31 | Updated: 17 March 2025, 12:46

Kate laughs as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London
Kate laughs as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kate has presented Irish Guards with medals on St Patrick's Day after they returned home from Iraq.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wearing a bottle green coat, Kate was greeted by senior officers at Wellington Barracks in London before heading to the Officers' Mess to present the operational medals.

The visit marks her second St Patrick's Day as Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role she took on in 2023.

During a private ceremony, Kate also awarded Long Service and Good Conduct medals to soldiers in recognition of their commitment to the army.

Read more: Royal split: William and Kate cheer on rival sides at Wales take on England in Six Nations clash

Read more: Kate and Charles attend Commonwealth Day celebrations for first time since their cancer treatments

The Princess of Wales greets Seamus, the Irish Guards' mascot during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London
The Princess of Wales greets Seamus, the Irish Guards' mascot during a visit to the Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks in London. Picture: Alamy
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade. Picture: Alamy
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrives to join the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

She told soldiers and their families how she had missed taking part in the ceremony over the past two years.

The medal presentations took place before the regiment's St Patrick's Day parade, which also saw Kate distribute shamrock to soldiers on the parade square.

Following tradition, Kate handed out the symbolic greenery to officers, warrant officers, and the regiment's Irish wolfhound mascot, Turlough Mor.

Catherine, Princess of Wales presents traditional sprigs of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen of the Irish Guards during the 2025 Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade
Catherine, Princess of Wales presents traditional sprigs of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen of the Irish Guards during the 2025 Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade. Picture: Getty
.
. Picture: Getty

In another exchange, she could be heard talking with the family of Sergeant Jamie Davies about her love of the flute.

Kate was out of action for several months last year after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The event is particularly special this year as the regiment celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK Prime Minister Hosts Video Conference With International Leaders To Discuss Ukraine

Starmer willing to deploy British troops to Ukraine to deter Russian invasion and uphold ceasefire
Sadio Mane married his wife last year.

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane, 32, welcomes baby with teenage wife, a year after she left school to marry star
Sir Chris Hoy & wife Lady Sarra

Chris Hoy’s wife Sarra opens up about Olympic star's terminal cancer diagnosis as she declares 'everything is awful'
Michail Antonio

Premier League star Michail Antonio breaks silence after horror Ferrari crash as he reveals he 'could have died'
Paint was thrown at Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre

Mosque slams 'wilful and despicable' attack after rock thrown through window and paint hurled
He was discovered after the pair returned from France last October

Couple hit with £1,500 fine after migrant clung to their motorhome has penalty cancelled

World News

See more World News

A group picture of all the researchers – from various science projects -- at the South African research station, SANAE IV, Antar

'Real-life horror movie playing out' as trapped scientists plead for rescue after ‘assault’ at remote Antarctic base

3 hours ago

Alexandra Clarke, 26

Brit holidaymaker missing after boat bursts into flames on dive trip off coast of Thailand's 'death island'

6 hours ago

The rebels on Sunday claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone.

US fights off Houthi drone attacks on aircraft carrier after Trump ramps up strikes on Yemen

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News