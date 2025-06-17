Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger and former Cabinet Secretary Simon Case given peerages

17 June 2025, 17:52

Dame Katherine Grainger
Dame Katherine Grainger. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger and former cabinet secretary Simon Case have been given peerages, Downing Street has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pair, along with former national security adviser Tim Barrow and former John Lewis chairwoman Sharon White, will join the House of Lords as non-aligned crossbench peers.

Baroness Grainger, now chairwoman of the British Olympic Association (BOA), is Britain's most decorated female rower.

In addition to winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics, she won four silver medals - in 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2016 - and six world championship titles.

Baroness Grainger then spent eight years as chairwoman of UK Sport before leaving the post this year and taking up the leadership of the BOA.

Read more: Sir Sadiq knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Read more: Glasgow-raised Nationwide and Greggs bosses among businesswomen honoured

Simon Case, British civil servant who served as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Home Civil Service
Simon Case, British civil servant who served as Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Home Civil Service. Picture: Alamy

Lord Case became cabinet secretary in September 2020, having previously served as private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge. He stepped down at the end of 2024, having led the Civil Service during the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the funeral of Elizabeth II.

But his tenure was not without controversy, as he was forced to recuse himself from leading an investigation into the "Partygate" scandal following allegations his office had held a Christmas event during lockdown.

Lord Case was not one of those fined over the scandal.

Lord Barrow played a key role in Brexit negotiations as the UK's representative to the EU between 2017 and 2021, before becoming national security adviser under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

He had been lined up by Mr Sunak to take over as ambassador to the US, but the change of government last year led to Sir Keir Starmer appointing Lord Peter Mandelson instead.

Baroness White was the first black person and second woman to become a permanent secretary at the Treasury, before serving as CEO of Ofcom between 2015 and 2019. She then chaired John Lewis between 2020 and 2024.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matheus Cunha signs his Manchester United contract

When does the summer 2025 transfer window open and close?

UK's first women-only tower block to open in west London next summer.

UK's first women-only tower block to open in west London next summer providing 'lifeline' to domestic abuse survivors
Disgraced music mogul R. Kelly taken to hospital after 'overdosing' in prison

Disgraced music mogul R. Kelly taken to hospital after 'overdosing' in prison - alleging prison staff are to blame
The Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability, Putney.

South London nurse struck off over 'sexually motivated' WhatsApps to colleague, claiming it was 'just banter'
British Army soldiers gather outside the hospitality chalet of aerospace manufacturer Thales.

UK would ‘lose war with Russia’ in current setup, as Army chief calls for greater use of attack drones and missiles
Bethan James died on February 8, 2020, after alleged delays to treatment.

Ex-England cricketer’s daughter 'could have been saved' if medics didn't 'miss signs of sepsis', inquest hears

World News

See more World News

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in New York.

New York mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested and detained by ICE amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown

1 min ago

Trump not planning to attack Iran, Starmer insists as US President says he won't kill Supreme Leader 'for now'

Trump 'not planning to attack Iran', Starmer insists as US President says he won't kill Supreme Leader 'for now'

54 mins ago

Iranian soldiers in Tehran. The country has one of the strongest armies in the Middle East

Does Iran have nuclear weapons and what is its military capability?

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News