Keeping the motorways moving: Behind the scenes with National Highways’ traffic officers

LBC spent time with the team keeping motorists safe on the M6. Picture: LBC

By George Icke

With nearly 42 million vehicles on UK roads and driver frustration hitting record levels, LBC joined the team working to keep Britain’s second busiest motorway, the M6, moving.

As thousands of schools break up for the summer today, roads across the UK are expected to see a surge in traffic, marking the start of the great summer getaway. Combined with worsening congestion, pothole-ridden roads, and rising driver frustration, the conditions are set for a perfect storm.

To understand the challenges first-hand, we joined National Highways traffic officers on a typical shift patrolling Britain’s longest motorway, the M6. Shortly after leaving their West Midlands base in Bescot, we start to see a recurring problem - HGVs tailgating each other.

Chris, one of the officers, talked LBC through the risks of tailgating, explaining drivers following each other without leaving the proper space is dangerous: “They have no way of knowing what is in the lane to the left of them if they’re that close. They can end up pulling left for a junction, and finding that it’s full of stationary traffic with no space to stop.”

New figures from National Highways show that 43% of drivers admit to tailgating — a habit that raises stress levels and instances of road rage. 60% of people surveyed said that it made them feel uncomfortable when they were driving with someone following closely.

It’s not long after we start patrolling the M6 before we come across a call for a vehicle that is stuck in the emergency bay. It was picked up by the automatic cameras in the control room, and traffic officers are dispatched to the location.

Arriving on the scene, the passengers of the vehicle are sitting inside a car that won’t restart. Sian, the second Traffic Officer, gets out of the patrol vehicle and heads over to the driver. She discovers that the stranded car’s fuel gauge is showing as empty, which just might be something to do with why it won’t move.

After towing them to a safe place to await recovery, it’s only a matter of seconds until the next call comes in for a second stranded vehicle, directly opposite us on the other side of the motorway. Despite the flashing lights on top of the patrol car, traffic officers are unable to break the speed limit. We have to drive several miles down the road to turn around and come back.

This family SUV is stranded in a live lane of the M6 - and as yet, no lane closure has been put in place. The officers give an urgent update to the control room to show the lane as being closed from the previous slip road, to try and keep cars away from the stuck car.

Arriving on the scene, we have to leave the patrol car as fast as possible, in case an oncoming vehicle hasn’t seen the lane closure and crashes into us. This car also won’t start and has to be towed into an emergency bay just off the M6 so they’re out of danger.

Sian, a traffic officer at National Highways, told LBC why it’s important to keep an eye on where the bays are: “You should only be stopping in them in an emergency. If you have red or amber lights and need to stop, then pull in and pick up the phone quickly. Answering your phone is not a genuine emergency, and if you’ve filled a bay to do that, someone who is actually in real danger on the motorway can’t stop there.”

44% of drivers confessed to becoming more irritated by congestion on the road network as part of new research, commissioned by the car finance company Carmoola, who spoke with more than 2,000 drivers across the country.

The figures also suggest congestion has increased in almost every British city in recent years, with the average UK driver losing 62 hours to traffic last year, which was mentioned by logistics company INRIX.

So, with thousands more vehicles heading onto the roads this weekend to start the summer holidays, what is the advice from National Highways?

1. Go Left:

Move into the left lane and pull over safely (emergency area, lay-by, or hard shoulder).

Stop as far left as possible, wheels turned left.

Use hazard lights and sidelights if visibility is poor.

Stop near an emergency phone if possible.

2. Get Safe:

If safe, exit on the passenger side and keep passengers safe.

Wear high-vis clothing if available.

Stand behind a safety barrier, stay alert, and keep children under control.

Do not: return to the vehicle, place warning triangles, or attempt repairs.

Keep animals in the car unless there's an emergency.

If it’s not safe to exit: stay in the car, seatbelt on, hazard lights on, and call 999 or use your vehicle's SOS button.

3. Get Help:

If stopped in a safe area: call National Highways (0300 123 5000) or use the emergency phone.

Contact breakdown services and wait behind a barrier, facing traffic.

If not near a phone or can't leave the car: call 999 or use SOS and ask for the police.