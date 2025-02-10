Exclusive

Keir Starmer 'leads by example' as he becomes first PM to have public HIV test as part of goal to eliminate virus

By Emma Soteriou

Keir Starmer has become the first PM and G7 leader to have a public HIV test in a bid to reach a 'game-changing' 2030 target of eliminating the virus.

Sir Keir took a public rapid HIV home test to build awareness and reduce stigma around the disease on National HIV Testing Week which begins today.

He said the "simple" and "painless" test would help people find out if they have HIV and mean they can get treated quickly if needed.

He is now urging other world leaders to get involved, having become the first serving British Prime Minister and serving G7 leader to take a test on camera.

It comes in a bid to reach the government's 'game-changing' 2030 target of no new HIV cases.

Speaking to LBC, Sir Keir said: "I would encourage other leaders, community leaders, those that can reach right into different groups within our communities: do the test yourself, show other people, talk it through, explain.

"We have to try and make sure just as many people as possible get tested.

"I could do my bit, but I would say here and now to other people in any position of leadership or influence, wherever that is, do the test, encourage other people to do the test, and make it clear.

"It's really simple. It's really easy. You can do it in the confidentiality of your own home. So there's absolutely nothing to worry about."

A poll by YouGov, on behalf of leading HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust, recently found that more than 80 per cent of adults in England were unaware it is possible to test for HIV at home.

However, when prompted as an option, at-home testing was the most popular way of discovering HIV status, with 44 per cent of people saying it would be their preference.

Sir Keir committed to ending new HIV cases in England by 2030 in December, with a new HIV Action Plan due to be published in summer 2025.

Around 107,000 people live with HIV in the UK, with approximately 4,700 thought to be unaware of their status.

Sir Keir said: "It would be an absolute game changer and really change so many lives,"

"We want to get there and testing is part of the way to get there because the more we know, the more people who come forward, the more people who've got HIV but don't know come forward through the testing, then the better we can hit that target. And that would be a very, very significant target."

The campaign which sees up to 20,000 funded kits being available to the public for free – centres on regular home or self-testing – one way to meet the government’s ambition.

"It is about awareness, of course, and prevention," Sir Keir said. "Let’s face it, there was a stigma for many years. I think that’s in a much better place now. But we’ve just got to push through, to say, look, it is always better to know.

"If it can be prevented, it can be prevented. If it can be treated, you’ll get the best medical treatment. And everybody can do a test. I’ve just done one. It’s really easy to do it.

"I’d encourage everybody who’s listening and watching this to get the test done, have that reassurance and peace of mind, and do your bit for that 2030 target of no new cases.

"Your life expectancy won’t be changed by it, and it’s so much better. So now we’ve come a long, long way on the stigma. Let’s just go that final extra yard and get to that target of 2030."

Richard Angell OBE, who is the CEO of Terrence Higgins Trust, said: "The Prime Minister has made history by becoming the first G7 leader to publicly take an HIV test while in office and has led by example.

“This free, quick and simple test sends a powerful message to the country and to the public.

"During National HIV Testing Week, anyone in England can order a test to their home, whether that’s to Downing Street, to Penzance or to Berwick-up-Tweed.

“England can be the first country in the world to end new HIV transmissions, but we are not on track to do so by 2030. Scaling up HIV testing will be crucial to our shared goal.

"We are delighted that Keir Starmer is leading from the front in this mission."