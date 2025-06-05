Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a previous meeting at the British embassy. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer will meet the head of Nato next week, amid suggestions that the alliance will call for countries to spend more on defence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is likely to raise the question of how "we can ensure all allies meet their stated pledges in support of our collective defence", when he meets secretary general Mark Rutte on Monday, Downing Street has said.

Mr Rutte is thought to be pushing for members to commit to spending 3.5% on the military, with a further 1.5% on defence-related measures.

As well as his talks with Sir Keir, the former Dutch prime minister will visit Sheffield Forgemasters with Defence Secretary John Healey, and give a speech at Chatham House.

"The two leaders have spoken a number of times and this will be the second time that Mr Rutte has visited the Prime Minister at Downing Street," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Thursday.

This comes as Britain will be forced to commit to spending 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence within the next decade as NATO hike their targets next month, LBC's was told.

Read More: Britain’s war-fighting wake-up call: Defence review must be a start, not a slogan, warns military expert

Read More: The West is coming apart - Britain’s defence review ignores the real crisis

Head of Nato suggests alliance should look to ‘equalise’ US defence contribution

"You can expect the Prime Minister to raise how we can ensure all allies meet their stated pledges in support of our collective defence, to keep people safe," the spokesman later added.

He said: "It is worth recognising the UK's track record on spending and indeed our contribution to Nato, both in terms of our spending and our capabilities."

The visit comes ahead of alliance leaders meeting in The Hague later this month.

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence from April 2027, with a goal of increasing that to 3% over the next parliament, a timetable which could stretch to 2034.

However, he and the Defence Secretary have already come under pressure to explain how the 3% target could be met.

Nato's current demand for members' defence spending is 2% of GDP, but Mr Rutte said earlier this week that allies will find themselves "in great difficulty" in the coming years if they stick to that.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Rutte said: "The expectation is that on the European side of Nato and the Canadian side of Nato, if we think that we can keep ourselves safe sticking with the 2%, forget it.

"Yes, the next three to five years, but then we are in great difficulty.

"And the US rightly expects us to spend much more to defend ourselves with their help, but also to equalise, which is only fair with what the US is spending on defence."

The Prime Minister unveils the government's defence spending plans today, saying that the UK must prepare for conflict and the threat from Russia cannot be ignored. Picture: Getty

Insiders believe that Britain will be forced to sign up to a new target when leaders including Donald Trump and other allies meet at the Hague next month.

The next NATO summit is set to raise the group's target from 2 per cent - which Britain has long spent - in a bid to appease the US President.

Senior defence sources expect the prime minister to agree to the target at the summit.

It comes after the government's defence review was released yesterday, which is based on reaching 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2027.

At present Britain spends 2.3 per cent on defence.

Sir Keir Starmer has said that will rise to 3 per cent in the next parliament, when the "economic conditions allow" - but hasn't set a date.

He told the BBC earlier this week he wouldn't agree to "performative fantasy politics" and pluck a date out of thin air.

Any rise in spending will mean billions of pounds extra has to be found - with the Chancellor already facing financial pressures ahead of the spending review next week.

Defence Secretary John Healey told The Times at the weekend that the government would 3 per cent it as a certainty.

However, on Sunday he backtracked on the remarks, clarifying that it was still an “ambition” for the government.