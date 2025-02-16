Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and call for increased defence spending ahead of meeting with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly set to overrule Rachel Reeves and call for increased military spending after a defence summit in Munich saw the US heap pressure on Europe to boost its support for Ukraine.

The PM is set to travel to Paris next week to join European leaders at an emergency defence summit called by French President Emmanuel Macron.

It is thought the European allies will discuss being left out of peace negotiations between Russia and the United States over the war in Ukraine.

Now, according to The Times, Starmer will overrule his chancellor and call for increased defence spending in a bid to woo Donald Trump before he flies to Washington to meet the president.

Downing Street has maintained plans to boost defence spending since Labour entered power last year but has yet to give a timetable as to when they will reach their goal of 2.5% of GDP.

Starmer reportedly held one-to-one meetings the Ministry of Defence on Friday, speaking with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the chief of the defence staff, and the respective heads of the army, RAF and Royal Navy.

They want the PM to commit to raising spending to 2.65% of GDP - a move becoming ever more likely as tensions in Europe reach boiling point.

Raising the MoD budget to 2.65%, however, would cost around $10billion and put a significant dent in Ms Reeves’ spending power.

This comes after the PM warned of a “once in a generation moment for our national security” ahead of the emergency summit next week.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have reportedly shared their first phone call since the election. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Saturday night, he said: “This is a once in a generation moment for our national security where we engage with the reality of the world today and the threat we face from Russia."

"It’s clear Europe must take a greater role in NATO as we work with the United States to secure Ukraine’s future and face down the threat we face from Russia. The UK will work to ensure we keep the US and Europe together."

"We cannot allow any divisions in the alliance to distract from the external enemies we face.”

The summit is thought to be taking place in Paris on Monday.

It comes as US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia - Keith Kellogg - has said that Europe will not have a final say in the conflict's resolution.

When asked at the Munich Security Conference if Europe will be included in talks, Kellogg said: "That is not going to happen."

He added: "To my European friends, I would say: get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals, ideas, ramp up spending."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said there is "no time to lose".

Speaking at the conference, he said: "Europe urgently needs its own plan of action concerning Ukraine and our security, or else other global players will decide about our future. Not necessarily in line with our own interest.

"This plan must be prepared now".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: "I believe the time has come to create an armed forces of Europe. Money alone will not stop an enemy assault.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

"It is not just about budgets, it is about people realising they need to defend their own home.

He went on: "Decisions about Europe are made in Europe."

Referencing Donald Trump's plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he continued: "Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

"The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had."