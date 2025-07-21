Keir Starmer urged to intervene in Birmingham bin strike

21 July 2025, 00:12

The Birmingham bin strike has been ongoing since 11 March 2025 as rubbish continues to pile up
The Birmingham bin strike has been ongoing since 11 March 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

A Labour-affiliated trade union has issued a strongly-worded plea for the Government to intervene in the long-running Birmingham bin strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) called on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner to step in to deliver a “decent settlement” to the bitter row over pay.

Members of Unite have been on all-out strike since March, leading to bags of rubbish piling up across the city’s streets.

FBU general secretary Steve Wright said the Labour Government must use its power and influence to insist that Birmingham Council halts planned pay cuts, which Unite says would lead to workers losing £8,000-a-year.

The firefighters’ leader said unions affiliated to Labour like the FBU would not tolerate a “betrayal” of the bin workers similar to that of the Liverpool dockers, Magnet kitchen strikers in Darlington, and Hillingdon hospital workers, during a series of high-profile disputes in the late 1990s that he says Tony Blair’s Labour government failed to intervene in.

Steve Wright said: “The treatment of the bin workers has been outrageous.“

"It’s a disgrace that a Labour-led council forced these dedicated public servants to go on strike by attempting to cut their pay by thousands of pounds.“

Read More: Government to launch new water ombudsman to bolster consumer trust in industry

Read More: Arrest made as hundreds gather outside Epping hotel which saw 'anti-migrant' protest take place earlier in week

Uncollected refuse bags in the Aston area of Birmingham
Uncollected refuse bags continue to pile up across Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

"The Prime Minister and his deputy cannot stand by any longer and allow this attack on the jobs and wages of these workers who have lost their family incomes and faced dire poverty for many months.“

"Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner could easily resolve this dispute by insisting that Birmingham Council halts the planned pay cuts and compensates the bin workers for all lost earnings.“

"The leadership of the Labour Government has the power to do this, and there must be no excuses.“

Nearly 30 years ago, Tony Blair’s Labour government failed to intervene in favour of the Liverpool dockers, Magnet strikers in Darlington, and Hillingdon hospital workers.“

"Unions affiliated to Labour like the FBU that help fund the party’s election campaigns will not tolerate a repeat of this betrayal of striking workers.”

Unite has suspended Ms Rayner’s membership of the union and is re-examining its relationship with Labour as a result of the dispute.

The council insists its move is aimed at improving the waste and recycling service, adding that affected workers have been offered other jobs.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “The Government has been working intensively with the council to tackle the backlog and clean up the streets in the interests of Birmingham residents and public health.“

"The Government remains committed to supporting Birmingham’s long-term transformation, for the benefit of local residents, and to a sustainable resolution of the equal pay issues which have been left unresolved for far too long.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 100 people protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action have been arrested at demonstrations across the UK this weekend

Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at pro-Palestine march in Liverpool

The inquiry will investigate violent clashes between picketers and police officers at Orgreave Coking Plant near Rotherham in June 1984

Inquiry into Orgreave violence during 1984 miners’ strike announced

A list containing the names thousands of Afghans seeking sanctuary in the UK was accidentally leaked last week

Brother of Afghan soldier 'killed by Taliban after data leak'

Paul Gascoigne was found semi-conscious by a friend on Friday.

England legend Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after being found collapsed at home
A new water ombudsman has been launched to crack down on leaks and soaring bills.

New water ombudsman launched to crack down on leaks and soaring bills

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest.

Six arrested after hundreds gather outside Epping hotel which saw 'anti-migrant' protest take place earlier in week

World News

See more World News

The skiing village of Chantemerle, near Briancon, in the summer

Investigation launched after British woman dies in rafting incident in French Alps

45 mins ago

Smoke billows from passenger ship KM Barcelona after it caught fire in the waters off Talise Island in North Sulawesi, Indonesia

At least five dead after passenger ferry catches fire at sea in Indonesia

4 hours ago

ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Benjamin Netanyahu hit with food poisoning and ordered to rest for three days

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News