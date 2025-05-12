Police launch urgent probe into fire at Keir Starmer’s north London home

12 May 2025, 16:18 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 16:49

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria outside their Kentish Town home
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria outside their Kentish Town home. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Police have launched an urgent probe a fire broke out at Sir Keir Starmer’s home in north London in the early hours of this morning.

The London Fire Brigade attended the property after reports of a fire shortly after 1.30am. The door to the property was damaged, but nobody was hurt.

The LFB confirmed there was "damage" to the front of the home - but the blaze was swiftly brought under control.

At one point, a length of the street was cordoned off to all vehicles. Sir Keir is understood to still own the home, but lives at the Prime Minister's official residence in Downing Street.

The home has been targeted repeatedly by protesters, including pro-Palestinian activists who have staged demonstrations outside the property.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference, ahead of the publication of the government’s Immigration White Paper hours after the fire at his home
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference, ahead of the publication of the government’s Immigration White Paper hours after the fire at his home. Picture: Alamy

A Met Police spokesman said: “On Monday, 12 May at 01:35hrs, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address.

“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt.

“The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 441/12 May.”

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The prime minister thanks the emergency services for their work. The incident is subject to a live investigation and we won’t be commenting further."

Where does Sir Keir Starmer live?

Sir Keir’s official residence as prime minister is 10 Downing Street but it was a house he owns with his wife Victoria in Kentish Town in Camden, north London, that caught fire.

According to the New York Times, Sir Keir and Victoria have been renting out the address since he moved into No 10 upon becoming prime minister last year. Chancellor Rachel Reeves also rented her home when she moved into Number 11 Downing Street.

He bought the property in 2004 for £650,000 and in today’s money it is worth more than £2m. Sir Keir has recently paid off the mortgage on what is a four bedroom property.

The family have completed renovations on the property over the years since they moved in.

