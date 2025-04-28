Kemi Badenoch demands prosecution of rap group Kneecap over 'dead Tory' claim amid trio's alleged 'pro-Hamas' statements

Kemi Badenoch demands prosecution of rap group Kneecap. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Tory party leader has slammed Irish rap group Kneecap's 'dead Tory' statements amid controversy surrounding the band's alleged 'pro-Hamas' statements at a previous concert.

Footage from a gig in November 2023 appears to show one member from the rap trio stating: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Ms Badenoch slammed the alleged comments, saying “anti-British hatred has no place in our society”.

The Tory leader urged the rap group to face action.

Scotland Yard is reportedly looking into the incident along with a separate set of alleged statements made at a Kneecap gig in November 2024.

Ms Badenoch said it was "good" the police were looking into the statements. She said: “Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.

“Now footage shows one of them saying: ‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP’.

“After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution.”

Katie Amess, the daughter of Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed to death in 2021, criticised Kneecap's choice of words.

Ms Amess told BBC's Good Morning Ulster: “It is just beyond belief that human beings would speak like that in this day and age and it is extremely dangerous.”

She raised concerns that "nutters" could act upon the alleged comments, asking "what on earth are they thinking".

Kneecap appear to have given their support to Hamas last November in London at their concert @O2ForumKTown. One member, draped in a Hezbollah flag, shouted to the crowd "up Hamas, up Hezbollah".



Watch below 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DidT6IxulE — Danny Morris (@DannyMMorris) April 21, 2025

A video published on X appears to show band member Chara shouting 'Up Hamas' and 'Up Hezbollah' during a show at the O2 in Kentish Town in November 2024.

The rapper appears to say to the crowd: "Free Palestine. Free the six counties. Tiocfaidh ár lá (Irish language for 'our day will come'). Up Hamas. Up Hezbollah."

The Irish language rap group have been making headlines after they used a recent performance at Coachella to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Their performance infuriated Fox News commentators and Sharon Osbourne, who urged US authorities to revoke the work visas of Móglaí Bap and Mo Chara from Belfast and DJ Próvaí from Derry.

The band, who are now being investigated by counter-terrorism police, were set to support fellow Irishmen Fontaines D.C at their sell-out show in Finsbury Park on July 5.

But the trio are now at risk of being pulled from the bill after the park's local MP Catherine West told LBC that she had raised the controversial footage with the licensing authority, who are responsible for the gig going ahead.

Kneecap have always been avid pro-Palestine supporters and used their show at Coachella to lead the audience in chants of “free, free Palestine”, whilst messages such as "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people" appeared on screens behind them.

The rappers also carried out a chant celebrating the death of Margaret Thatcher, which they claimed was cut from the festival’s livestream.

Their performance infuriated some sections of American society, with Fox News commentators accusing the trio of bringing “Nazi Germany” sentiments to America.

Posting a clip of the segment on their social media accounts, Kneecap said the commentator’s admission that she had not previously heard of the band was the “only part of this shite that made any sense".

The group also said it had received thousands of such endorsements as well as “hundreds of violent Zionist threats”, adding that almost all the concerts of a US tour scheduled for October have sold out.

In a statement shared on the Irish rap trio's Instagram, they wrote: "Since our statements at Coachella - exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people - we have faced a coordinated smear campaign.

"For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments' complicity in war crimes.

"The recent attacks against us, largely emanating from the US, are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods. We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts."

Sharon Osbourne also took to X last week to slam Kneecap's "aggressive” political statements, writing: "“Music’s primary purpose is to unite people. It should not be a venue for promoting terrorist organisations or spreading hate.

“This band openly support terrorist organisations. This behaviour raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA.”

Refuting Sharon's comments, Kneecap's Mo Chara told Rolling Stone that the TV personality's “rant has so many holes in it that it hardly warrants a reply but she should listen to ‘War Pigs’ that was written by Black Sabbath (her husband).”

More than 40,000 fans are expected to descend on Finsbury Park for the Fontaines D.C show in July.

Alongside Kneecap, Australian punk rockers Amyl And The Sniffers, NYC indie outfit Been Stellar and fellow Irish group Cardinals will also be on the bill.