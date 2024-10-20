Kemi Badenoch hits back at Tory MP for saying she's too busy 'with her family' to lead party

By Shannon Cook

Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch has hit back at party's MP Sir Christopher Chope for comments about her being unable to lead the Conservatives due to parenting commitments.

The comments happened on Tuesday after Sir Christopher Chope pledged his support for Robert Jenrick, and described Badenoch - a contender for the Tory leadership position - as being "preoccupied with her children".

"As much as I like Kemi, she is preoccupied with her own children, quite understandably".

Hitting back at Sir Christopher, she said: "I might remind him that it isn't always women who have parental responsibilities, men do too".

Ms Badenoch has three children, aged between five and 12. Fellow Tory leadership hopeful Jenrick is also a parent of three children aged between eight and 13.

'Critical'

Slamming his comments, she said that she can effectively fulfil her role as both a mother and political leader, adding that: "I was able to be a great business secretary and trade secretary and equalities minister, effectively doing three jobs while balancing my home life."

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Ms Badenoch said that discussions about the Tory party too often ignore the role of fathers in parenting and instead focus too much on single mothers.

"I think we ran into trouble decades ago when we were very critical of single parenthood. It sounded as if we were always talking about single mums.

"Where are the dads? Why are the dads not there? Why are they not looking after their families?"

She continued: "I remember early on as an MP, I did quite a lot of casework on absent fathers who the Child Support Agency was chasing. I think if people make children, they should be made to look after them. Family is important.

"And if you look at the prison population, the vast majority of the male prison population did not grow up with their fathers. If fathers look after their children better, they will be less likely to end up in prison. And those are the sorts of things that we need to talk about more".

'Consequence'

In conversation with ITV Meridian's The Last Word, Christchurch MP Sir Christopher said that Badenoch may lack the "immense amount of time and energy" required to be Tory leader, while adding that Jenrick has older children than Ms Badenoch.

When questioned by Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, on whether his comments mean that he does not support mothers of young children in political leadership roles, he said:

"I'm not saying that at all. I was one of Margaret Thatcher's strongest and staunchest supporters.

"What gives me the concern is because I understand from talking to colleagues that Kemi spends a lot of time with her family, which I don't resent at all.

"But the consequence of it is that you can't spend all your time with your family as at the same time being leader of the opposition.

"You could argue that Margaret Thatcher's family suffered as a result of the commitment and dedication which she gave to leading our country."

Sir Christopher Chope said Badenoch is too 'preoccupied' with her young children. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jenrick has not sided with Sir Christopher in the debate, calling the comments "definitely wrong".

A campaign source for Mr Jenrick said: "Rob doesn't agree with this. He's raising three young daughters himself".

The results for the Tory leadership position are due to be released on November 2.

The two leadership contenders are Jenrick and Badenoch, after James Cleverly was knocked out of the leadership race.