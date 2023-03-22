Anger over police poster listing rape as 'non-emergency' that should be reported online

22 March 2023, 08:28 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 08:30

Kent Police poster and Maidstone Police Station
The poster lists rape and sexual assault alongside anti-social behaviour and traffic accidents. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By James Hockaday

Kent Police has been slammed over a poster suggesting rape and sexual assault are “non-emergency” crimes.

The sign, spotted in Maidstone, gives examples of “non-emergency enquiries” that can be reported via an online form.

Alongside anti-social behaviour, fraud and road traffic accidents, the list also includes rape and sexual assault.

Sharing the poster on Twitter in a message addressed to Kent Police, one user wrote: “This just goes to show how done out this country is getting!

“How can you downplay such a horrific and violent crime? I get it’s hard to prove but going about it like this ain’t the way. Absolute tools.”

In a reference to the damning Casey report into Met Police misconduct, abuse of power and lack of concern for sexual assault victims, another user wrote: “Kent Police in solidarity with the Met.”

Read more: Rape may as well be legal in London, Met Police officer told Casey Review

Maidstone Police Station
Police in Maidstone say the poster has since been taken down. Picture: Alamy

The image of the poster was shared on March 15, and it is unclear when the sign was first displayed.

A Kent Police spokesperson told The Telegraph: “The poster in question was put up by a member of police staff at the front counter in Maidstone police station but has since been removed and replaced by a poster clarifying our advice about how best to report crimes to us.”

Detective Chief Supt Emma Banks, head of Protecting Vulnerable People at Kent Police, said the force takes reports of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault “extremely seriously”.

She said the form on Kent Police’s website is meant for reporting crimes that are not currently in progress.

“We urge anyone to call us on 999 if there is a crime in progress or if someone is in immediate danger,” she added.

Read more: Multiple rape cases dropped by Met Police after evidence was lost because of faulty freezers, report finds

“Doing so can make the difference between arresting a suspect at the scene and in some cases saving a life.

“We also support victims in reporting offences in a number of other ways, often for crimes which are not in progress and which may have happened in the past.

“This can be done online, or through means including text messaging services. In some cases you will be offered an immediate video call with an officer, and when appropriate a patrol will be sent to see you.

Read more: More than 100 Met officers under investigation for sexual misconduct still working as normal

“Kent Police takes the investigation of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and we support victims to come forward and speak to us.

“They can report crimes anonymously and they can also approach us via a range of support organisations.”

“All reports of rape or sexual assault, made through whatever channel are reviewed by a detective sergeant, and are ultimately overseen by a senior officer as part of a thorough review process aimed at ensuring justice and support for all victims.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears
The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate

Boris’s former PR chief said public 'will get bored' of Partygate as new evidence released by Privileges Committee
Boris Johnson will be questioned by a panel of MPs later

Partygate evidence LIVE: Boris Johnson to be grilled by panel of MPs - as more evidence is released
Councillors have voted to chop down hundreds of trees in Coton Orchard to build a 'green' bus route

Hundreds of trees at historic orchard to be felled as council votes for ‘green’ bus route

Dick Van Dyke (l) and in Mary Poppins (r) crashed his car into a gate near his Malibu home

Dick Van Dyke, 97, escaped serious injuries after smashing into a gate when his car skidded in the rain
The Chancellor said a rise in inflation shows it isn't inevitable that it would fall

Inflation unexpectedly leaps to 10.4% after food prices rise to highest level in 45 years

World News

See more World News

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

8 mins ago

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

28 mins ago

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

22 days ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

3 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

4 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit