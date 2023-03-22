Anger over police poster listing rape as 'non-emergency' that should be reported online

The poster lists rape and sexual assault alongside anti-social behaviour and traffic accidents. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By James Hockaday

Kent Police has been slammed over a poster suggesting rape and sexual assault are “non-emergency” crimes.

The sign, spotted in Maidstone, gives examples of “non-emergency enquiries” that can be reported via an online form.

Alongside anti-social behaviour, fraud and road traffic accidents, the list also includes rape and sexual assault.

Sharing the poster on Twitter in a message addressed to Kent Police, one user wrote: “This just goes to show how done out this country is getting!

“How can you downplay such a horrific and violent crime? I get it’s hard to prove but going about it like this ain’t the way. Absolute tools.”

In a reference to the damning Casey report into Met Police misconduct, abuse of power and lack of concern for sexual assault victims, another user wrote: “Kent Police in solidarity with the Met.”

Police in Maidstone say the poster has since been taken down. Picture: Alamy

The image of the poster was shared on March 15, and it is unclear when the sign was first displayed.

A Kent Police spokesperson told The Telegraph: “The poster in question was put up by a member of police staff at the front counter in Maidstone police station but has since been removed and replaced by a poster clarifying our advice about how best to report crimes to us.”

Detective Chief Supt Emma Banks, head of Protecting Vulnerable People at Kent Police, said the force takes reports of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault “extremely seriously”.

She said the form on Kent Police’s website is meant for reporting crimes that are not currently in progress.

“We urge anyone to call us on 999 if there is a crime in progress or if someone is in immediate danger,” she added.

@kent_police make this make sense? This just goes to show how done out this country is getting!! How can you downplay such a horrific and violent crime? I get it’s hard to prove but going about it like this ain’t the way. Absolute tools. pic.twitter.com/7c9q0fPtfg — JB (@Ayejb96) March 15, 2023

“Doing so can make the difference between arresting a suspect at the scene and in some cases saving a life.

“We also support victims in reporting offences in a number of other ways, often for crimes which are not in progress and which may have happened in the past.

“This can be done online, or through means including text messaging services. In some cases you will be offered an immediate video call with an officer, and when appropriate a patrol will be sent to see you.

“Kent Police takes the investigation of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and we support victims to come forward and speak to us.

“They can report crimes anonymously and they can also approach us via a range of support organisations.”

“All reports of rape or sexual assault, made through whatever channel are reviewed by a detective sergeant, and are ultimately overseen by a senior officer as part of a thorough review process aimed at ensuring justice and support for all victims.”