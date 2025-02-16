'Screaming, shouting, crying': Landlady breaks silence after woman shot dead at village pub - as manhunt continues

Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The landlady of the Kent pub where a woman was killed in a Valentine’s Day shooting has broken her silence on the horror incident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michelle Thomas, landlady at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, said the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was drinking in the pub before being shot dead in the car park.

Ms Thomas was printing menus in preparation for the busy Valentine’s Day dinner service when she heard two loud bangs she thought were fireworks.

"There was so much commotion - screaming, shouting, crying,” she told Sky News.

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks. Picture: Alamy

“People were outside, on their phones. We tried to get people inside the pub to consolidate them.

"People were only just starting to sit down, it was early on in the evening", she added.

Police have continued their hunt for the suspected gunman on Sunday, with one theory suggesting he "may have entered the water" at the Dartford Crossing.

Detectives were called to reports of a disturbance at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt near Sevenoaks on Friday night.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where a woman in her 40s suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds while couples sat and enjoyed Valentine's Day meals.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Officers attended the Queen Elizabeth II bridge where a car, believed to be linked to the incident, was recovered. A gun was also found in the vehicle.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham, said: "Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

"We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public.

A forensic officer at the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent. Picture: Alamy

Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident."

A police statement read: "Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service where a woman in her 40s had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

"She was declared deceased at the scene and a murder investigation is under way.

"Her next of kin has been informed.

"As part of inquiries, officers attended the Dartford Crossing where a vehicle linked to the incident was recovered, alongside a firearm.

"Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate all persons potentially involved."

Kent Police said efforts to find him and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

A spokesman added: "The suspect, a man who is believed to be known to the victim, left the area and is currently outstanding.

"Enquiries to locate him and to establish the full circumstances are ongoing."