Man suspected of fatally shooting wife outside Kent pub on Valentine's Day 'died in River Thames'

20 February 2025, 11:28

Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

The man suspected of fatally shooting his wife outside a Kent pub on Valentine's Day is believed to have died in the River Thames, police have said.

Lisa Smith, 43, from Slough, was killed in Knockholt near The Three Horseshoes pub just after 7pm on Friday, Kent Police said.

The force believes the man fell from the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge which crosses the Thames at Dartford 17 miles away.

A car containing a handgun was found abandoned on the bridge and a man was seen on the wrong side of the barrier, but his body has yet to be found.

Lisa Smith, 43, was named by Kent Police
Picture: Social media

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Higham said: "We have carried out a full and extensive investigation into Lisa's tragic murder and our inquiries have concluded that the suspect is believed to have died after falling into the River Thames.

"Multiple searches of several areas of the river have since been assisted by the Metropolitan Police, London Fire Brigade and Coastguard, but at this stage we have not recovered a body.

"These searches are ongoing and whilst our investigation will continue, we will be preparing our findings and reports to assist the coroner.

"This murder has led to the senseless loss of a beloved daughter and mother and our thoughts remain with Lisa's family.'

The landlady of The Three Horseshoes Michelle Thomas described customers "screaming, shouting and crying" as they realised what had happened.

About 30 people were at the pub for dinner, while 20 more were in the bar as the incident unfolded just after 7pm, she said.

Police have said that the suspect was known to the victim.

There had been no prior contact between the police and the victim or suspect.

See more Latest News

