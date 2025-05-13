Kenyan migrant avoids deportation from Britain as asylum claim dismissal 'riddled with typos'

13 May 2025, 19:57 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 20:02

The Home Office
The Home Office. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A Kenyan migrant has been allowed to stay in the UK after a judge discovered that a document dismissing her asylum claim was “riddled” with typos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The married asylum seeker, who has not been named, has won her legal battle and will not be forced to return home to the country she left in 2018

She was reportedly forced to flee when it emerged she had been having an affair with a woman she met in 2013 and feared she would be "killed" by her husband or the authorities if she returned to Kenya.

It came after mobile phone repair technicians found intimate photographs revealing the affair when backing up her device, sharing around the images, she alleged.

The Home Office rejected her initial claim and she appealed to the First Tier Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber.

Read more: Bearded asylum seeker declared ‘child’ by judges despite Home Office finding he is at least 23

Read more: LBC caller: 'Forget asylum seekers, look after our war veterans instead'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke to LBC on Tuesday.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke to LBC on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

It was dismissed for a second time after a judge ruled that she would be able to find sufficient "protection" back in Kenya.

'Careless errors and misstatements'

However, the Upper Tier Tribunal has since found the judgement dismissing her claims was "riddled" with numerous "careless" errors and "misstatements" of evidence.

Upper Tribunal Judge David Pickup said: "The decision is so riddled with errors, both typographical and misstatements of the evidence, together with a misunderstanding of the purport of the objective evidence, that the objective reader of the decision cannot be at all satisfied that anxious scrutiny has been applied to the [asylum seeker's] case.

“I am driven to the conclusion that in these circumstances it would be unfair to permit the decision to stand and that collectively the errors amount to a material error of law.”

In one “significant” error, the judgment said the claimant was “entitled to humanitarian protection” instead of saying that she was “not” entitled to it.

'Anyone reading the document would be most unimpressed'

Judge Pickup said anyone who read the document would likely be “most unimpressed" and led to doubt that anxious "scrutiny had been applied to the case”.

The asylum seeker's lawyers argued the judge failed to give "adequate reasoning" to back up statements made in the decision.

They also argued the judge "misstated" the asylum seeker's claim.

Home Office lawyers argued the judge had “done enough” despite the “shortcomings” of the initial ruling.

Last week, a shock report revealded the cost of asylum accommodation is expected to be more than three times higher than previously estimated at £15.3 billion over 10 years.

Original estimates from the Home Office for asylum accommodation and support contracts totalled £4.5 billion over the 10-year period for 2019-2029, the report said.

But, in 2024/2025, the current expected total stands at £15.3 billion over the same period, it said.The National Audit Office (NAO) published a briefing into the Home Office’s contracts for housing asylum seekers on Wednesday to support an inquiry into the issue by the Commons’ Home Affairs Committee.

The watchdog said: “The Home Office’s total spend on asylum accommodation is more than planned and it has few levers to control costs.”

It added that the number of people seeking asylum housed in Home Office accommodation rose by 134% between December 2019 and 2024, from 47,000 to 110,000.

The watchdog said this was because of the increase in people arriving in the UK by crossing the English Channel and a rise in those claiming asylum who were previously detained under the Conservative government's Illegal Migration Act 2023.

It comes as the Labour scrambles to slash the UK's net migration, which has reached record highs in recent months.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer said Britain risks “becoming an island of strangers” if net migration doesn’t fall.

Speaking to LBC’s James O'Brien, Sir Sadiq said he “understands” why Labour is seeking to crackdown on immigration but “wouldn’t have used” the same language as the PM.

When pressed on the PM’s comments, including his description of a recent period of high immigration as a “squalid chapter” in Britain's history, Sir Sadiq said: “Those aren’t the words I would use.”

He added: “But, If you listen to the Keir’s speech, he also spoke about the strength of diversity.”

“I think, what he’s referring too is the promise made by brexiteers, I think he’s referring to that (high numbers of immigration).

“What he’s not referring to, is the contribution we make to British society.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cannes, France. 13th May, 2025. Evening 1 - Opening Ceremony - In the photo: BELLA HADID Credit: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News

Model Bella Hadid opens up about chronic illness that makes it 'hard to take a shower most days'
The full line up has been release for the Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors full line-up revealed, including Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Paloma Faith

The ONS said the rate of unemployment rose to 4.5% in the quarter to March, up from 4.4% in the three months to February.

Unemployment rate hits near four-year high amid soaring costs

Iceland has said it will be closing shops in some parts of the country

All the shops that Iceland is closing

Healthcare staff are being left to deal with the “human cost” of abuse of opioids.

Calls for more support for nurses left to deal with 'trauma' of opioid abuse

Ex-prison officer jailed over relationship with inmate at Lindholme Prison, Doncaster

Female prison officer jailed for sending love letters and sneaking into cupboard with inmate

World News

See more World News

Armed men can be seen in the video, which was recorded from a nearby building, descending onto the Rue Pache in the 11th Arrondissement in broad daylight to grab the woman and her two-her-old

Paris Crypto crime wave: Masked gang tries to kidnap tycoon’s daughter and child in broad daylight

3 hours ago

Aerial view of Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand, with turquoise waters, tropical forest, white sand.

Tourist found dead wearing only underwear near popular Thailand beach

4 hours ago

A perimeter has been set up around the plane.

Ryanair flight carrying 170 people forced to land at major European airport after receiving 'bomb threat'

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News